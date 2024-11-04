British police arrest Israeli scholar Haim Breshit after pro-Palestinian speech





A Jewish academic who grew up in Israel was arrested by London police after giving a speech at a pro-Palestinian protest in the British capital in which he said Israel “cannot win against Hamas.”

Haim Breshis, the child of Holocaust survivors and founder of the Palestine Jewish Network, was arrested while protesting outside the residence of Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotoveli in north London.

He was charged with supporting a banned organization, according to a statement released by a police spokesperson to media outlet Skwawkbox.

In a video recording of Breshit's arrest, police inform him that he is being arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 on charges of hate speech.

In his speech, Breshit said Israel had not achieved its declared goals in Lebanon, Gaza, Iran or anywhere else.

New MEE Newsletter: Jerusalem Dispatch Sign up to receive the latest insights and analysis on Israel-Palestine with Turkey Unpacked and other MEE newsletters.

What did it achieve? Murder, mayhem, genocide, racism and destruction – that's what they're good at, Breshit said. However, they were unable to fight the resistance and were defeated every time.

They can't win against Hamas, they can't win against Hezbollah, they can't win against the Houthis. They cannot win against a united resistance to the genocide they started.

In the UK, Palestinian and climate activists face an ‘unprecedented’ wave of criminalisation.

Learn more

A police spokesman said police were constantly maintaining balance and acting to prevent threats to the community and serious disruption.

Breshit was released without charge on November 2 after spending a night in custody, but remains under investigation.

The arrest of the Jewish scholar follows a series of raids and arrests targeting pro-Palestinian activists and journalists under anti-terrorism legislation.

Last October, counter-terrorism police raided the home of journalist Asa Winstanley as part of an investigation into his social media activity under terrorism laws.

On 15 August, journalist Richard Medhurst was detained under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act upon arrival in the UK in relation to his reporting on Palestine.

Less than two weeks later, pro-Palestinian journalist Sarah Wilkinson was arrested in a dawn raid on her home by masked counter-terrorism police on charges related to content she posted online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/uk-police-arrest-israeli-academic-haim-bresheeth-speech-pro-palestine-demonstration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos