Mpox: Additional cases of new Clade 1b strain discovered in UK | uk news





Two more cases of the new M-Fox variant have been discovered in the UK, officials said.

Last week, the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) said a single case of the mpox virus variant Clade 1b had been confirmed in London.

The agency has now announced two additional cases from household contacts of the first case.

It added that two of the latest patients are currently receiving specialist care at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London.

The UKHSA said: “The risk to the UK population remains low.”

“Extensive planning is underway to ensure healthcare professionals are equipped and prepared to respond to any additional cases identified.”

Professor Susan Hopkins, UKHSA's chief medical adviser, said: “Mpox is highly contagious in households with close contact, so it is not unexpected to see additional cases emerging within the same household.

“The overall risk to the UK population remains low and we are working with our partners to ensure that all contacts of the case are identified and contacted to reduce the risk of further spread.”

The first case discovered in London last week was a person holidaying in Africa.

They developed flu-like symptoms 24 hours after returning to the UK and later developed a rash that worsened the following day.

Authorities said they are tracing contacts of all three cases and will provide testing and vaccinations as needed.

What are the symptoms of M-Fox and how is it transmitted?

Common symptoms of the disease include skin rashes or pus-filled lesions that can last for two to four weeks. It may also cause fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

Mpox and Clade 1b strains are usually transmitted through close physical contact, contact with infected animals, or sexual transmission.

What is Mpox and have there been previous outbreaks in the UK?

Mpox is a viral disease that occurs primarily in Central and West Africa.

Mpox has become endemic in parts of Africa over the decades since it was first discovered in humans in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 1970, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It was originally identified in laboratory monkeys. ).

Formerly known as monkeypox, the name was changed in 2022 by the World Health Organization (WHO) after receiving complaints that the original name was “racist and stigmatizing”.

There have been previous M-Fox cases in the UK, with the most occurring in 2022. At this time, a less contagious variant emerged globally and spread to more than 100 countries, leading WHO to declare a public health emergency of international concern on July 23. 2022.

A total of 2,137 cases had been confirmed in the UK at that stage, but by December 31, 2022, that number had jumped to 3,732. That is, there were 3,553 cases in England, 34 cases in Northern Ireland, 97 cases in Scotland, and 48 cases in Wales.

Before spring 2022, UK cases were generally linked to travel to and from countries where Mpox is endemic, particularly west or central Africa.

But in May of that year, a major outbreak occurred in Britain, mainly among men who were gay, bisexual or had sex with other men.

In England, the vaccination program began in the summer of 2022 and ended in July the following year.

There have been no reported deaths from M-Fox in the UK.

The UK has stocks of the M-Fox vaccine and announced last month that more were being procured to support its routine immunization programme.

