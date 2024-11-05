North Korea: American B-1B bomber sent as warning to Kim





The United States sent a bomber to Northeast Asia on Sunday for a trilateral air exercise with its allies, following North Korea's test launch of a new nuclear ballistic missile.

The allied exercise, also involving South Korea and Japan, came after North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un observed the launch of a Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday, the country's largest missile and its longest nuclear missile test. .

While the missile followed a steep vertical trajectory to avoid other countries' sovereign airspace, Japan estimated that the Hwasong-19 was capable of traveling more than 9,320 miles, which could provoke a nuclear strike on the area continental United States if launched on a normal trajectory.

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says about a test launch of the new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea on October 31. It is estimated that… This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a test launch of the new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea on October 31 . The missile is estimated to be capable of striking the continental United States. More from the Korean Central News Agency/Korean News Service via AP

South Korea and Japan do not possess nuclear weapons. They are under the protection of the US extended deterrence, also known as the nuclear umbrella, Washington's commitment to deter and respond to nuclear and non-nuclear scenarios to defend Seoul and Tokyo.

A U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, also known as the Lancer, was flown from its home base at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota to the airspace at east of the South Korean island of Jeju, south of the Korean Peninsula and west of Kyushu, the main island of Japan.

The B-1B is one of three long-range US bombers in service, but unlike the B-2 Spirit and B-52H Stratofortress, it cannot carry nuclear weapons. However, it has a conventional weapons payload of 75,000 pounds, the largest in the Air Force inventory.

After a transpacific flight, the American bomber encountered four Japanese F-2 fighter jets, four South Korean F-15K fighter jets, as well as three American F-16 fighter jets deployed to South Korea, for a trilateral escort . flight of the bomber.

The US military said the exercise provided an immediate response to regional security challenges in a critical security environment. “Our three nations maintain an absolute commitment to the shared vision of a secure, rules-based and open Indo-Pacific region,” the U.S. Indo-Pacific Public Affairs Command said in a statement Sunday.

Fighter jets from the United States, Japan and South Korea conduct a trilateral escort flight of a U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, right, flying in airspace at the east of South Korea's Jeju Island on…, Japan and South Korea conduct a trilateral escort flight of a U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, right, flying in the airspace east of the South Korean island of Jeju on November 3. The exercise was conducted in response to the launch of the North Korean military aircraft. Korean intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-19 on October 31. More information Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman/US Air Force

The South Korean military revealed that the US bomber demonstrated what it called “overwhelming” capabilities to attack a simulated target during the exercise without live fire.

He also clarified that the bombing exercise was conducted in response to the North Korean ICBM launch, promising that Seoul would strengthen and increase its security coordination with Washington and Tokyo to jointly deter and respond to threats posed by Pyongyang.

According to Japanese media, this is the fourth time that the American army has deployed its bombers to the Korean peninsula. The previous three events took place on April 2, June 5, and October 1, involving the B-1B Lancer and the B-52H Stratofortress.

After the exercise ended on Sunday, the American bomber turned around and returned home. According to military aircraft trackers, two bombers were scheduled for the exercise, but one returned to South Dakota midway, likely due to problems.

