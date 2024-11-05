



The British government's new regime to attract wealthy foreigners is too short-term and risks turning London into a bigger version of the Bahamas, Biddom and his advisers have warned.

In last week's Budget, Prime Minister Rachel Reeves confirmed the abolition of the non-dom system, which allows UK tax residents with a permanent residence or address abroad to avoid paying UK tax on foreign income or capital gains for 15 years.

This is due to be replaced by a four-year residence-based scheme from April 6, 2025, which Reeves said would provide an internationally competitive scheme for people coming to the UK on a temporary basis.

Under the scheme, new arrivals to the UK will receive a 100% relief on their foreign income and capital gains for the first four years of their tax residency, provided they have not been UK tax residents for 10 consecutive years prior to arrival.

But non-doms and their advisers warned the new plans were too short-term to attract people looking to build a home, educate their children or start a business in the UK, and could attract temporary individuals seeking tax relief. .

Christopher Groves, a partner in the private client and tax team at London-based law firm Withers, said a four-year regime would turn Britain into a bigger version of the Bahamas without any meaningful contribution to its finances. It is popular as a tax haven because there is no corporate tax, personal income tax, or capital gains tax.

Groves suggested that under Britain's new regime, people would sell their businesses, reorganize their operations and disappear again.

Other countries have implemented tax cuts as they compete to attract high earners.

For example, in Italy, newly arrived residents or Italians who have lived abroad for at least 9 years can pay a flat tax of 100,000 per year on foreign income and assets for up to 15 years, and are completely exempt from inheritance tax. Foreign assets for the period. Starting next year, the annual levy will double to $200,000. France has a special expat tax regime, similar to the UK's non-dom system, which provides tax exemption for eight years.

The UK's new residency-based scheme heralds a completely new approach to attracting wealth creators to the UK, said Ashley Crossley, head of wealth management at London-based law firm Baker & McKenzie. Short-term, temporary wealth models, rather than long-term entrenchment, will now be the hallmark of Britain's new wealth model.

In the UK, after four years, the individual who sets up the trust is taxed on the trust's income and capital gains, but the trust is exempt from the 40% inheritance tax. After 10 years, their worldwide assets will be subject to UK tax returns.

The Vidom regime was implemented in 1799 partly to protect people with foreign property from wartime taxes. The crackdown on Vidom's government began under then-Conservative Prime Minister George Osborne. From April 2017, foreign residents who have lived in the UK for at least 15 of the last 20 years are considered resident in the UK.

In March of this year, then-Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt stole one of the opposition Labor Party's key fiscal policies when he announced the abolition of Vidom's government.

Reeves has proposed further strengthening enforcement. In last week's budget she reversed the Conservatives' decision to allow non-parliamentary bodies to permanently shield foreign assets held in offshore trusts from inheritance tax, ignoring warnings that this would trigger an exodus.

“Who comes here, settles down, buys a house, starts a business, only to find out that after four years they’re running for the hills,” said Magda Wierzycka, a Polish-South African billionaire who co-founded a financial services company. “It will happen,” he said. Sygnia from South Africa and later moved to London in 2018. Instead, I plan to go to Switzerland, Italy, or Greece.

After settling in the UK, Wierzycka founded venture capital firm Braavos Investment Advisers in 2019. The company is working with companies spun out of the University of Oxford to commercialize its intellectual property. But after the non-dom regime was abolished, Wierzycka said he reluctantly made plans to leave the UK. This is mainly because the UK inheritance tax is 40%.

Property advisers expect the Beadom shake-up to impact the property market as new temporary residents of the British capital choose to rent rather than buy.

Lucian Cook, head of UK housing research at Savills, said some of their demand appears to be being pushed into the rental market, especially considering the significantly higher costs of buying due to stamp duty. People who plan to stay for up to 10 years will probably continue to buy, he added.

