US Election 2024: How does the US compare to the rest of the world? | Infographic news





How does the United States compare to other countries in terms of socioeconomic indicators?

These six charts provide insight into the economy, demographics, health care, education and military spending as voters prepare to cast their ballots on November 5.

The largest economy in the world

The United States has the world's largest economy, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of approximately $27 trillion, according to the World Bank. This puts it ahead of other major economies, including China ($17.8 trillion) and Germany ($4.5 trillion).

The United States has a GDP per capita of $65,020, about four times the global average, placing it seventh in the world.

The US Treasury has the highest gold reserves in the world, at 8,133 tonnes, valued at approximately $700 billion. This amount is more than double the German reserves, which amount to 3,352 tonnes, and three times more than the Italian 2,452 tonnes.

While GDP reflects a country's overall economic output, its gold reserves play a distinct role in the financial landscape by supporting monetary policy and influencing monetary stability and trade.

An aging population

With a population of 335 million, the United States is the third most populous country in the world, behind India (1.43 billion) and China (1.41 billion).

However, the population growth rate is steadily declining and, coupled with the aging population, presents economic and social challenges, such as maintaining productivity and supporting the elderly.

The country's fertility rate is only 1.84, indicating that the average woman is expected to have fewer than two children in her lifetime, which is lower than the global average of 2.4 and the rate of replacement of 2.1 necessary for a stable population without migration.

The countries with the highest fertility rates are Niger (6.64), Angola (5.70) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (5.49), while Taiwan (1.11), Korea South (1.12) and Singapore (1.17) have the lowest rates.

The average life expectancy in the United States is 81 years, which is slightly higher than the global average of 75 years, but still lower than that of most European and other developed countries.

Quality of life

The US federal minimum wage has been $7.25 per hour since 2009.

Raising the minimum wage is a key election issue, with more than 80 percent of American voters believing that the current wage is not enough for a decent quality of life, according to Data for Progress, a progressive American think tank.

With an average work week of 37 to 52 hours, the annual minimum wage in the United States is approximately $15,080. That's about double the global average of $6,293, but only about half of what minimum wage workers earn in countries like Australia ($34,515), New Zealand ($33,487) and Luxembourg ($32,103).

However, when it comes to affordability, such as buying a home, the United States ranks among the highest in the world with a price-to-income ratio of 131.3. With 2015 as the base year, this means that the average price of a home in the United States has outpaced income growth by more than 30%.

Both US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have said they will introduce tax policies to support first-time home buyers.

The most expensive healthcare in the world

The United States has the highest health care costs in the world, spending more than $12,000 per capita each year.

High costs of services, medications, and insurance premiums create barriers to access, especially for the most vulnerable, leaving many people uninsured or underinsured.

U.S. government health spending represents 16.6 percent of the country's GDP, about seven percent higher than the global average of 7.3 percent.

Despite relatively high health care spending, the United States' health index is lower than that of many other high-income countries. The Health Index score measures people's health status and their access to health services.

Harris is a strong supporter of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which aims to make health care services affordable for more Americans. She has pledged to expand the 14-year-old legislation, but Trump tried to repeal it several times during his term as US president from 2017 to 2021.

Education Rankings

According to the Education Data Initiative, public education spending in the United States lags global benchmarks and lags behind economic growth.

The United States spends about 6.1 percent of its GDP on education, which is higher than the global average of 4.7 percent.

When it comes to performance in math, science and reading, the United States scored a total of 1,468 points in the 2022 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA).

This score exceeds the global average of 1,320 points, but it still falls short of several Asian countries, including Singapore, which scored 1,679 points, China with 1,605 points and Japan with 1,599 points.

Military spending and power

The United States spends more on its military than the other top ten spending countries combined, accounting for 39% of all global military spending.

With nearly $900 billion as a share of GDP, U.S. military spending represents 3.45 percent, well above the global average of 2 percent.

The United States is ranked number one out of 145 countries on the Global Firepower Index, which measures a country's warfighting capabilities on land, sea and air.

