US soldier injured earlier this year during Gaza pier mission dies

A U.S. soldier who was seriously injured over the summer while on temporary duty at the Gaza pier died last week, the military announced Monday.

The soldier, Sgt. Quandarius Davon Stanley was one of three U.S. service members injured in non-combat incidents during the mission, although two of them immediately returned to duty after suffering minor injuries. He was assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), out of Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

Stanley was recently medically retired from his unit because his injuries prevented him from continuing his military service, a defense official said. He died on October 31.

Stanley was injured while supporting the mission that delivered humanitarian aid to Gaza in May 2024 and was being treated at a long-term care medical center, spokeswoman Capt. Shkeila Milford-Glover said Monday. of the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

Sgt Quandarius Stanley has been an instrumental and well-respected frontline leader within the 7th Transport Expeditionary Brigade (TBX), particularly during the mission to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, Col. John Eddie Gray, commander of the 7th TBX. . We will continue to support his family during this difficult time. Our entire unit mourns alongside his family.

It's unclear how Stanley was injured, although officials stressed it was not related to the fight. Stanley's injury as well as the minor injuries of the two other soldiers were first confirmed by Vice Adm. Bradley Cooper, deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, who told reporters in May that an individual was being treated at a local Israeli hospital. He was injured on a boat at sea.

Stanley was transferred to the United States for treatment at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, in June.

The pier mission was a highly visible effort by the Biden administration to deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza amid the war between Israel and Hamas. Due to repeated logistical and weather problems, the pier was only operational for around 20 days in total and delivered 19.4 million pounds of aid.

A recent Government Accountability Office report found that the U.S. military craft that carried out the docking mission are poorly maintained and experiencing low readiness due to aging ships, supply and parts shortages. obsolete.

An online obituary of Stanley said he left a void in the hearts of many people. He was loved and cherished by many people.

