US election: Europeans would vote for Harris if they could, but there is a wide divide between East and West





The United States elects a new president on Tuesday, November 5. Of course, the outcome is also of interest to the rest of the world, because the resulting choice will have far-reaching ramifications for the rest of the world as well. The United States does not exist in a vacuum.

Many pollsters in various European countries have asked what people think of this race and who they would vote for, if they had the right to do so.

Below is an aggregation of voting intention surveys by country that were collected over the past month. They are transformed to ignore those who answered uncertain, for standardization purposes. In cases where multiple polls took place in a country within the specified time frame, a simple average of them was used. The polls below are strictly about hypothetical voting intention such as “If you had to vote in the US presidential election, who would you vote for?” “.

The Democratic Party, with Kamala Harris as its candidate, is a member of the Progressive Alliance with the center-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D). Their youth wing is also a member of the International Liberal Youth Federation, alongside the youth wing of the European liberal political party ALDE (RE). As such, we color it with the combination of S&D red and RE yellow that we use in our cover.

The Republican Party, with Donald Trump as its candidate, is an official global partner of the national-conservative European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) party. We color it with the dark blue ECR color that we use in our cover.

As has been the case in recent years, most of Western and especially Northern Europe would vote by wide margins for Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris. At the other end of the scale are Russia, Serbia, Georgia and Hungary, who would vote for the Republican Party's Donald Trump if given the chance. The visualization figures above come from an opinion poll on the issue with normalization carried out by Europe Elects, considering only those who answered the question and thus removing those who are undecided.

Voting intention is the most asked question and the most comparable between countries. Some polls, however, chose to ask questions about their preferences: who would they like to win the race, who would be the best president of [our country]the point of view, and so on. As these questions are certainly not comparable to the voting intention survey, we keep them separate.

The same effect applies to the vaguer category of election questions. The trend is clearly visible: respondents in Finland and the Netherlands comfortably prefer Harris, while the opposite is true for Serbia.

For maximum transparency, you can consult here all the polls on the subject that Europe Elects has collected in Europe, including previous ones until July. If there are any glaring omissions in recent surveys or if a relevant survey has slipped under our radar, you can contact us by email here.

