



The UK was one of three countries opposed to the creation of UN Science Panel on the impact of nuclear war. The Foreign Office argued that there was no need for new research because the devastating consequences of such conflicts were already well known.

Britain, France and Russia were the only countries to vote against a UN General Assembly resolution drafted by Ireland and New Zealand to launch an international scientific investigation to take a fresh look at the multifaceted impacts of nuclear weapons use.

Supporters of the motion said the last such U.N. study was conducted toward the end of the Cold War, and much has changed in geopolitics and science since then.

In the resolution, a total of 144 UN member states, including the United States, voted in favor and 30 countries were abstained. North Korea was expected to throw opposition but abstained. Surprisingly, China, the only nuclear-armed state, voted in favor of the proposal, as did eight NATO allies. The resolution will now go to the general assembly for a final vote.

“The nuclear war will have destructive consequences for mankind,” said the Foreign Ministry spokesman. There is no independent scientific panel to inform us.

The UK is fully implemented its obligations under the Nuclear Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The resolution does not advance this cause.

The French Foreign Ministry and the UN Russian delegation also requested commentary.

The British vote was condemned by British disarmament advocates who hoped the new Labor government would change its policy on the issue.

Rebecca Johnson, founder and director of the Acronym Institute for Disarmament Diplomacy, said: With the use of nuclear weapons being provoked and threatened in today's wars, the Keir Starmus government is pushing the UN's latest nuclear arsenal. In the vote against support, we had to connect the UK with Russia and France. If the nuclear war and the so -called deterrence fails, this is a study of the effect of using nuclear weapons.

This ostrich-frontal decision is not only a politically embarrassing mistake, it foolishly puts Britain's credibility and standing in the scientific, nuclear, legal and humanitarian fields at risk.

Johnson, who is also co-founder of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, said updating nuclear warfare research was essential to prevent war from turning nuclear, so British scientists should not run away but fully engage with this research.

Nuclear weapons experts say that in decades after the UN study, understanding of the impact of various nuclear scenarios has developed considerably. For example, even now, even a limited local nuclear dispute can trigger global nuclear winter by releasing a huge amount of carbon into the atmosphere.

Patricia Lewis, head of the international security program of Chatham House Think Tank, said: The Foreign Office says: We know everything, and the Foreign Ministry and the Department of Defense are convinced. [Ministry of Defence] You know everything. But too many people in the UK don't know, too many people around the world don't know, and too many governments don't know.

Lewis said the proposed 21-member expert panel would almost certainly be approved by the General Assembly, in which case it would be in the UK's interest to sit on the panel. She noted that if the resolution was brought to the entire parliament, the UK would have the opportunity to change the vote.

