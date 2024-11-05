What time do polling stations close and when will the results be known? An expert explains





In November 2020, when Americans last went to the polls to elect a president, it took four days after voting closed for Joe Biden to be declared the winner.

That was largely due to razor-thin margins in crucial battleground states, which gave rise to some recounts, as well as the large number of mail-in ballots that had to be counted after Election Day. There was an additional challenge: this whole process was taking place against the backdrop of a global pandemic.

Since then, some states have changed their election laws to speed up election counting. But while it might not take as long this time, one thing we can be sure of is that the winner won't be known on election night itself.

When do polling stations open and close?

There is no national time set for the start of voting on the morning of November 5. Most states will start voting at 7 a.m. local time, while others will start as early as 5 a.m. or as late as 10 a.m. Voting will begin at different times in some states, such as New Hampshire, Tennessee and Washington, where it will be decided by different counties or municipalities.

Polling stations also close at varying times across the country. Voting will end as early as 6 p.m. Eastern Time (11 p.m. GMT) in Indiana and Kentucky, while polling stations in Hawaii and Alaska, the westernmost states , will not close until midnight US Eastern Time (5 a.m. GMT).

An initial indicator of which candidate performs best will be provided between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern Time (midnight and 1 a.m. GMT) as polls close in key battleground states that are Georgia and North Carolina. Both states are competing for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and if the former is declared the winner in either, then the contest will swing in his favor.

The next key moment could occur between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern Time (1 a.m. and 2 a.m. GMT), when voting ends in the so-called blue wall states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. However, it is unlikely that a winner will be immediately declared in any of these states. At 10 p.m. Eastern Time (3 a.m. GMT), polls will close in two more critical states, Arizona and Nevada.

When will the votes be counted?

Several factors could prevent the announcement of results in the hours immediately following the end of voting. In Arizona, for example, state laws allow voters to drop off their completed ballots at the polling place on Election Day or the day before, which not all states do. However, these early and late ballots cannot be processed until after voting has concluded.

Pennsylvania is arguably the most popular swing state for both Democratic and Republican campaigns to compete for. The state has 19 electoral votes, the most of any battleground state, so the winner will likely win the Electoral College (the group of officials who elect the president based on the vote in each state ) and therefore also the presidency.

But Pennsylvania doesn't allow election workers to process mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. local time on Election Day, which could mean the result could take more than 24 hours after polls close voting.

That said, Alauna Safarpour, an assistant professor at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, doesn't think the wait will be as long as it was four years ago. Writing for The Conversation on October 29, she said it was very likely that fewer Pennsylvanians would choose to vote by mail this time around.

A smaller share of voters chose to vote by mail in the 2022 midterm elections than in the 2020 general election, and that trend is expected to continue in 2024, she said.

Two more crucial states, Michigan and Nevada, have also changed election counts since 2020. These states now allow ballots to be processed before Election Day. On the other hand, North Carolina's ability to process votes before the election has been made more difficult due to recent damage from Hurricane Helene. This could cause additional delays.

In Wisconsin, vote counting in two of the state's largest counties, Milwaukee and Dane, may also be particularly slow. Milwaukee and Dane counties are both major urban centers with a combined population of approximately 1.5 million. The margin in these counties will be significant to the outcome of Wisconsin and the presidential race as a whole.

What could delay the results?

There are concerns that some domestic actors may seek to thwart and delay election results in swing states. In January 2020, for example, a large number of Republicans in Congress objected to the results in the states of Pennsylvania and Arizona, both of which Biden won.

And in seven swing states, people falsely claiming to be members of the Electoral College attempted to declare Trump the winner of their state. Their votes were sent to Congress to be counted alongside those of actual voters, with some members of Congress arguing that the new list of electoral votes cast doubt on the official result in some states. In 2023, a Trump campaign lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro, pleaded guilty in Georgia to his role in subverting the election.

Norman Eisen, Samara Angel and Clare Boone, all members of the Brookings Institution think tank, have provided a detailed analysis of how this scenario could repeat itself in 2024. They highlight harmful strategies that could be used to obfuscate the results by refusing to certify the elections. at the county level.

For example, three election deniers, Rick Jeffares, Janice Johnston, and Janelle King, hold the balance of power on the Georgia state election board. They jointly developed new rules that allow vote certification to be suspended while investigations are launched into alleged irregularities.

Eisen, Angel and Boone say that while these attempts will likely meet the same fate as previous efforts, they could still stoke uncertainty and distrust. So, given the existence of these threats and the fact that polls show deadlock, we likely won't know the winner of the election for at least a few days.

