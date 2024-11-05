Senator Marco Rubio says Chinese hacking of US telecom companies is a 'very serious situation we are facing'





Sen. Marco Rubio, who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that as “time goes by, we're going to learn more” about Chinese hacking of U.S. telecommunications companies, calling it a “very serious situation that we face.”

In October, federal authorities launched an investigation into a cyberattack linked to Chinese-backed hackers that targeted major U.S. telecommunications companies and systems used for key government intelligence-gathering capabilities, the government confirmed. at the time an American official close to the matter at CBS News. The hacking group known as “Salt Typhoon” has attacked numerous companies, including Verizon, AT&T and Lumen Technologies.

According to the official, Chinese hackers breached systems used by U.S. intelligence services to conduct wiretapping, and affected government agencies and private companies are trying to determine what information, if any, the bad actors may have collected . It is not yet clear whether China accessed the audio of the U.S. phone calls, but Rubio agreed on Sunday with Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner's assessment that the breach was “the one of the largest potential violations ever recorded.

“Well, I'm not going to comment on what they have access to, but I agree with Mark Warner's statement. This is a blatant, outrageous and dangerous breach of our telecommunications systems across multiple businesses,” Rubio said on “Face the Nation with Margaret.” Brennan. “I think over time we'll learn more. Some of them will be made public. I think there are still more to gather.”

Senator Marco Rubio on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” November 3, 2024. CBS News

Rubio noted that while this breach does not appear to directly affect the integrity of the U.S. presidential election, it raises greater concerns about national security going forward.

“It's a very serious situation that we're facing. And I think it's quite threatening, maybe not directly to the elections per se, but certainly to the national security of our country going forward.” Rubio said on “Face the Nation.” “It’s a vulnerability that no one imagined or anticipated, but here it is.”

Although this specific violation is not currently believed to threaten the presidential election, that does not mean that foreign election interference efforts, including those from China, have been rare.

In late October, Microsoft released a seven-page report on how Russia, Iran and China are trying to interfere with the 2024 U.S. election, warning American voters about fake videos and other tactics being used. works to target political candidates.

Rubio, who is not up for re-election until 2028, was one of the targets of China-related influence efforts. Microsoft said it had observed Chinese influence operations targeting Rubio intermittently since the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections. Despite the report highlighting the security threat from foreign adversaries, Rubio said Sunday that he remained confident of the security of American elections.

“Well, I have confidence in the security and integrity of elections, especially because we have strong systems across the country. They're spread across 50 states,” Rubio said. “That doesn’t mean there won’t be problems.”

