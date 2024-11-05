How to follow the US elections on the BBC





BBC News

BBC News is here with rich media coverage throughout US election night and beyond.

The latest news, analysis and results will be available from 10:00 p.m. GMT (5:00 p.m. EST) on Tuesday 5 November, on all platforms and whether you are in the UK or abroad.

Online

Around the world, you can follow all the developments in the race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on the BBC News website and application.

A 24-hour live page with a live feed is at the heart of our offering. It will feature the expertise of our North America correspondent, Anthony Zurcher, as well as contributions from BBC News journalists stationed in battleground states across the United States.

UK readers can sign up here to receive the Anthony US Election Unspun newsletter, and readers outside the UK can sign up here.

Also be sure to continue checking our 2024 US elections page, which is continually updated with detailed analysis and explanations of the latest events.

TV

Special programming from Washington begins on the BBC News Channel at 10:40 p.m. GMT (5:40 p.m. EST), before the first polling stations close on the east coast of the United States. UK viewers will also be able to watch on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

The program will be hosted by Caitrona Perry and Sumi Somaskanda, who will be joined by US special correspondent Katty Kay and others. You'll also hear from North America Editor Sarah Smith and Senior North America Correspondent Gary O'Donoghue as they join the presidential candidates in their respective seats.

BBC correspondents from around the world will also have their say on events – and the BBC Verify team are on hand to fact-check any allegations that emerge overnight.

UK viewers will see BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay join the results broadcast in Washington at 06:00 GMT (01:00 EST). The special programming continues until 10:00 GMT (05:00 EST) Wednesday.

Radio and sounds

Special coverage from Washington begins at 10:00 p.m. GMT (5:00 p.m. EST) with Ros Atkins and Nuala McGovern.

British listeners will be able to listen to BBC Radio 4 or BBC Radio 5 Live. Listeners outside the UK can hear the same show on BBC World Service.

At 06:00 GMT (01:00 EDT), UK listeners can choose between the Today program on BBC Radio 4, presented by Justin Webb from Washington, or Breakfast on BBC Radio 5 Live. World Service listeners will hear Newsday at that time.

On BBC Sounds, global audiences can listen to streaming coverage of the US elections as the results come in.

Our flagship US news podcast, Americast, will record special episodes, not only analyzing events as they unfold throughout the night, but also in the days that follow.

The Global News podcast will release a special bonus episode as the results are announced. And Global Story will tell the story of the evening, tracking the results and what they mean for the world. Find all the news and American politics podcasts in the BBC Sounds US Election collection.

