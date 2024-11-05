TV tonight in the UK: watch US presidential election results live | Television





America votes: election night live

10 p.m., Sky NewsDeep breaths: It's time to know the result of a US presidential election that, despite one candidate's criminal conviction, was too close to call throughout Kamala Harris and Donald's campaign Trump. With the results coming in overnight, The News Agents podcasts Lewis Goodall will join the Sky News team to help make sense of them. BBC News will also provide live coverage with Clive Myrie in Washington. Hollie Richardson

Between the covers

7pm, BBC Two This week, Sara Cox's book club welcomes Richard Ayoade, Elizabeth Day, Maisie Adam and Stephen Mangan. Among other books, they will discuss Ferdia Lennon's inventive 2024 debut novel, Glorious Exploits. HOUR

The Great British Pastry

8pm, Channel 4A busy evening of competition awaits, in which the winner can play with history or turn us into jelly yes, its dessert week, and the bakers must tackle a tiramisu, make perfect meringues and build a classic spotted cock (Alison hint: You have two hours and 15 minutes to prepare your cock). Ali Catterall

Money Electric: the mystery of Bitcoin

9 p.m., Sky DocumentariesFilmmaker Cullen Hoback explores the rise of open source cryptocurrency and its cultural impact, and attempts to uncover the enigmatic identity of bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, naming Canadian crypto developer Peter Todd as the main suspect. Interestingly, after initially dismissing the complaint, Todd has since gone into hiding. THAT

Sue Perkins The Great Adventure: From Paris to Istanbul

9:15 p.m., Channel 4

French happiness Sue Perkins Big Adventure: from Paris to Istanbul. Photography: David Alrich/Perpetual Entertainment

Another week, another travelogue from Sue Perkins. This special escapade takes him from Paris to Istanbul aboard the Orient Express. Before boarding, she drinks absinthe, walks during Paris fashion week and goes rollerblading. HOUR

Storyville: Hollywoodgate

10 p.m., BBC FourAfter the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, Ibrahim Nashat spent a year in hostile custody following two Taliban leaders. With the constant threat of being killed if he steps out of line, Nashat witnesses the repair and repainting of helicopters and fighter planes sabotaged and abandoned by American troops. Hannah Verdier

Live sports

Champions League football: Liverpool against Bayer Leverkusen, from Anfield 8 p.m., Prime Video

