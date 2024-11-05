Smoking ban introduced to protect children and the most vulnerable





World-leading reforms have been introduced to phase out smoking, protect the public, the NHS and the economy and make Britain smoke-free.

In addition to creating the first smoke-free household, the government will be given powers to extend the indoor smoking ban to certain outdoor settings, with a focus on protecting children and the most vulnerable.

The Bill would also ban vape advertising and sponsorship, as well as create new powers to limit the flavours, labeling and packaging of all types of vapes.

Combining on-the-spot fines, stronger enforcement measures, and stricter regulations on vaping, this bill will protect children and youth from harm and addiction.

Stronger measures to better protect the public, the NHS and the economy from the harm caused by smoking will be set out in the Tobacco and Vapes Bill tabled in Parliament today (Tuesday 5 November).

The world-leading legislation will include action to create a smoke-free generation, breaking the cycle of addiction and disadvantage by phasing out the sale of tobacco products to everyone under the age of 15 across the UK this year.

The government will also be given the power to extend the indoor smoking ban to certain outdoor spaces, subject to consultation taking into account children's playgrounds, outside schools and hospitals.

This goes hand in hand with the bill's ban on vape advertising and sponsorship, as well as powers to limit the flavors, labeling and packaging of all types of vapes and other nicotine products.

Disposable vapes are also scheduled to be banned from June 1, 2025, under a separate environmental law.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is part of the government's reform agenda to shift the focus of healthcare from disease to prevention and will address one of the biggest risk factors for poor health.

In the UK, around 80,000 people smoke every year, putting enormous pressure on the NHS, disrupting bookings, testing and operations, and costing taxpayers $3.1 billion a year.

The cost of smoking to the economy is much greater. $18 billion in lost productivity each year. That's because smokers are a third more likely to fall ill after leaving work.

Tobacco is a uniquely harmful product, accounting for a quarter of all cancer deaths and killing up to two-thirds of long-term users. Smoking also substantially increases the risk of many major health conditions throughout people's lives, such as stroke, diabetes, heart disease, stillbirth, dementia and asthma.

Almost every minute someone is admitted to hospital due to smoking and up to 75,000 GPs are seen for smoking more than 100 times an hour each month.

There is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke, and this is especially true for children, pregnant women, and people with existing health problems whose lungs and immune systems are not as well developed as adults.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting said:

Unless we act to help people stay healthy, the rising wave of disease in our society threatens to overwhelm and bankrupt the NHS. Prevention is better than cure.

The government is taking bold measures to create the first generation to quit smoking, crack down on children becoming addicted to nicotine through vaping, and protect children and vulnerable groups from the harm of second-hand smoke.

This historic legislation will save thousands of lives and protect the NHS. By building a healthy society, fewer people will take sick leave and it will also help create a healthy economy.

The government also plans to take stronger measures to crack down on youth vaping, with 25% of youth aged 11 to 15 trying vaping by 2023.

Following consultation, the government is considering extending restrictions to vape-free areas in places that are currently smoke-free, particularly in areas with children and young people.

These measures will help prevent children from becoming addicted to nicotine while ensuring that adult smokers can continue to use vapes as a smoking cessation aid.

Professor Chris Whitty, England's Chief Medical Officer, said:

A smoke-free nation will prevent disease, disability and premature death in children born today and in people tomorrow. Smoking causes harm across the lifespan, from stillbirth, childhood asthma, cancer, stroke and heart attack to early dementia.

Most smokers wish they had never started smoking, but they fall into the trap of addiction. It is important to reduce secondhand smoke because it harms children, pregnant women and the medically vulnerable. If vulnerable people can smell smoke, they are inhaling smoke.

The increasing number of children using vapes is a major concern, and the Tobacco and Vapes Bill will help prevent the marketing of vapes to children, which is completely unacceptable.

This is major legislation that, if passed, will have a positive and lasting impact on our nation's health.

Professor Sanjay Agrawal, NHS England national expert adviser on tobacco dependence, said:

Smoking may seem like a problem to older generations, but it is still a leading cause of preventable disease and death and has a huge impact on the NHS, costing billions of dollars every year through appointments, tests and surgeries. It is also clear that vaping is becoming a growing problem, especially among young people.

NHS treatments, including nicotine replacement therapy, help thousands of adults live healthier lives every year, and adult smoking rates have fallen by more than half over the past 30 years.

However, more work remains to be done, so we welcome these public health interventions and look forward to working with governments to help ensure that the next generation grows up smoke and vape-free.

The bill also includes powers to introduce a licensing regime for retailers to sell tobacco, vapes and nicotine products in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with on-site enforcement action against retailers caught selling these products to minors. A fine of $200 will be imposed.

These measures will protect law-abiding businesses and prevent the sale of illegal products.

The number of cancer cases caused by smoking has increased by 17% since 2003, and the number of people diagnosed with cancer due to smoking has increased by 20 per day compared to 20 years ago.

Smoking is also a significant cause of inequality and poverty, with mortality rates from smoking in the most deprived areas of England being more than twice that of the most deprived areas.

Most smokers start smoking before the age of 20 and become addicted for life. Less than 17% of smokers said they wanted to continue smoking.

The government will seek standardized packaging for all tobacco products, including cigars and pipe tobacco, to help current smokers quit smoking. It will also ensure that all hospitals integrate refusal-type smoking cessation interventions into routine care. This will complement existing programs to help support smokers. quit

Last month in England, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care launched a public engagement to inform the government's 10-year health plan to deliver three big changes to make the NHS relevant – from hospital to community, analogue to digital and disease to prevention. It has begun. future.

In England, hospitality venues, including the outside areas of pubs and bars, are not included in the proposed extension to the indoor smoking ban.

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, CEO of the British Heart Foundation, said:

We are delighted that groundbreaking legislation has been introduced to Congress to create a smoke-free generation. Smoking continues to have a devastating impact on public health, claiming thousands of lives across the UK every year. Strong action must be taken to prevent future generations from dying prematurely from tobacco.

We welcome the Government's commitment to raise the tobacco sales age every year and further measures to protect clinically vulnerable people, such as children and heart patients, from secondhand smoke in schools, playgrounds and hospitals.

We also welcome measures to make vaping less attractive to young people. We know that the majority of the public supports the aims of this bill, and we urge lawmakers from all parties to support this life-saving legislation and our vision for a smoke-free UK.

Dr Ian Walker, Director of Policy at Cancer Research UK, said:

Today is a significant step forward on our journey to a smoke-free Britain. By raising the age at which tobacco products are sold and adequately funding smoking cessation services, governments can build a healthier future, prevent cancer and protect people from fatal and costly addictions throughout their lives.

We urge all Members of Parliament to prioritize the health of the nation by voting in favor of the Bill and ensuring that this historic legislation is implemented across the UK.

Hazel Cheeseman, CEO of Action on Smoking, said:

This is world-leading legislation and the first step on the roadmap to a smoke-free country. This raises an important debate about smoking and how long we are prepared to endure the devastating damage it causes to our society. Over the past 50 years, smoking has claimed more than 8 million lives in the UK. The health community and public support the government's historic effort to phase out tobacco sales. Smoking does not steal the health and wealth of future generations.

Henry Gregg, Director of External Affairs at Asthma + Lung UK, said:

By enacting the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, the Government is taking a huge step forward in tackling the harm caused by smoking, the biggest cause of lung disease deaths in the UK.

Creating a smoke-free generation is one of the most impactful things the UK can do to protect future generations from lung disease caused by smoking. The highest respiratory mortality rates are overwhelmingly in the poorest areas, where people are more likely to smoke. This landmark legislation will play a vital role in closing this gap while also alleviating some of the $2.2 billion burden that smoking places on the NHS each year.

But we must not forget those who are already addicted to smoking, and we must increase investment in smoking cessation services to deal with smoking's deadly legacy. Smoking is one of the worst things you can do to your lungs, and it can also cause serious health problems for those around you who smoke.

If you are a smoker and want to quit, vaping may help you quit. However, children or non-smokers should not start vaping. This is especially true if you have lung disease. Recent figures show a worrying rise in the number of children vaping, mainly using disposable vapes. It's time to stop vaping. The industry markets its products to children with low prices and attractive flavor options. It is a good thing that this legislation strengthens our powers to regulate vape branding, promotion and flavors and strengthens our enforcement powers.

Cllr David Fothergill, chair of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Committee, said:

We fully support the Government’s smoke-free generation ambition, which will improve the lives and health of people across the country.

Local governments have taken the lead in addressing the harm caused by smoking, whether by calling for a ban on smoking in public places or funding smoking cessation services.

Raising the legal selling age for tobacco products is a progressive policy that will help reduce the prevalence of smoking and its harmful effects on health, and we strongly support action on vapes to help reduce their appeal to children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/smoking-ban-introduced-to-protect-children-and-most-vulnerable The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos