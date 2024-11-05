US agency ends investigation into Ford engine failures after recall, warranty extension





DETROIT — The U.S. government's auto safety regulator has ended a two-and-a-half-year investigation into Ford engine failures after the company replaced engines or extended warranties on some vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Monday that its analysis traces the problem to intake valves that can break inside some 2.7-liter and 3-liter turbocharged engines.

Documents indicate the investigation that began in May 2022 ended up covering more than 411,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years, including the Ford F-150 Bronco, Edge and Explorer as well as the Lincoln Aviator and Nautilus.

The agency was investigating catastrophic engine failures caused by intake valves fracturing, falling into the cylinder and hitting the piston.

The documents say a forensic analysis of the fractured valves revealed that when they were manufactured by a parts supplier, the temperature became too high, making them brittle and susceptible to breakage during normal engine use .

An analysis of the failure report data found that the faulty valves were manufactured between May and October 2021, the agency said. Ford maintained that not all valves produced during this period were defective and that a large majority of failures occurred before the vehicles had traveled 20,000 miles.

An agency statistical analysis to predict the number of failures and an analysis of failure reports are generally consistent with Ford's determination that the valves would fail at low mileage, and the majority of vehicles with faulty valves have already experienced an outage, the agency said. .

Earlier this year, Ford recalled about 91,000 vehicles equipped with valves manufactured during the suspicious period. They will be tested and given a new engine if necessary. The company also extended the warranty on vehicles equipped with valves manufactured during that period to 10 years or 150,000 miles, documents show.

During the investigation, the agency said it found 396 customer complaints, 825 warranty claims and 936 engine replacements. No accidents or injuries were reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/us-agency-ends-investigation-ford-engine-failures-after-115469747 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos