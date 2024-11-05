What time do polls close in your state on Election Day in the United States? | US Election News 2024





Across the United States, American voters are heading to the polls. But the deadline for voting varies from state to state.

Months of campaigning. Hours of television commercials. Towering piles of leaflets and flyers. It all led to this: November 5, otherwise known as Election Day in the United States.

Tuesday's general election will see hundreds of races run from coast to coast. There will be municipal elections. State level elections. Federal elections.

All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives are up for grabs. A third of the US Senate, or 34 offices, will also be in the running.

And then there's the biggest prize of all: the presidency. With former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris neck and neck for the White House, the outcome is anyone's guess.

But it all depends on the votes. Which presidential candidate will win the most, in the states where the races are tightest?

Tuesday is the last day to vote, and below we've put together a general overview of when polls will close in each of the 50 states, which span six time zones. Check it out:

Thomas Banuelos, a 23-year-old elementary school teacher, casts an early ballot at the Boyle Heights Senior Center in Los Angeles, California. [Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo]

Poll closing times

6:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (11:00 p.m. GMT)

Indiana (state majority) Kentucky (state majority: counties located in the Eastern Time Zone)

7:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (00:00 GMT)

Alabama (some eastern areas, including parts of Chambers, Lee and Russell counties) Georgia Florida (majority of the state) Indiana (counties including Gibson, Jasper, Lake, Laporte, Newton, Perry, Porter, Posey , Spencer, Starke, Vanderburgh and Warrick ) Kentucky (western counties in the central time zone) New Hampshire (majority of the state) South Carolina Vermont Virginia

7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (00:30 GMT)

New Hampshire (Brookline and Kensington) North Carolina Ohio West Virginia

8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Alabama (state majority) Connecticut Delaware Florida (western counties including Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Holmes, Jackson, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton, and Washington) Illinois Kansas (state majority) Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan (majority of state) Mississippi Missouri New Hampshire (19 towns and one city) New Jersey North Dakota (eastern part of state) Oklahoma Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Dakota (majority of state) Tennessee Texas (majority of state) eastern state) Washington, DC

8:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Arizona Colorado Iowa Kansas (western counties, including Greeley, Hamilton, Sherman and Wallace) Louisiana Michigan (western counties, including Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron and Menominee) Minnesota Nebraska New Mexico Nevada North Dakota (western part state) South Dakota (17 counties in the western part of the state) Texas (western counties, including El Paso and Hudspeth) Wisconsin Wyoming

10:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Idaho (majority of the state) Montana Nevada Oregon (parts of Malheur County) Utah

11:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

California Idaho (counties including Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone) Oregon (most of the state) Washington

12:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, Wednesday

Alaska (majority of state) Hawaii

1:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time Wednesday

Alaska (Adak district in the Aleutian Islands)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/5/what-time-do-polls-close-in-your-state-on-election-day-in-the-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos