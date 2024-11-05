U.S. Gives Israel Failing Grade for Improving Gaza Aid So Far





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration increases criticism of Israel for not doing enough to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza, as a 30-day deadline looms for Israeli officials to meet certain demands or risk possible restrictions on military assistance.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller on Monday gave Israel a failing grade in meeting conditions for improving aid deliveries to Gaza, set out in a letter last month to top officials. Israeli officials from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

He said there were still about nine days before the deadline expired, but the limited progress so far was insufficient.

To date, the situation has not significantly improved, Miller told reporters. We have seen an increase in some measures. But if you look at the recommendations stipulated in the letter, they have not been respected.

A day before the US election, the Biden administration called out its close ally, with support for Israel a key issue for many voters and the humanitarian crisis for the Palestinians also a factor for many in the race. Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris fought to attract Muslim and Arab American voters and Jewish voters in key states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Among other conditions, Austin and Blinkens' mid-October letter stipulated that Israel must allow the entry of at least 350 trucks per day carrying food and other supplies desperately needed by the besieged Palestinians. by more than a year of war between Israel and Hamas. At the end of October, an average of 71 trucks per day entered Gaza, according to the latest UN figures.

The results aren't good enough today, Miller said. They certainly don't have a pass. They did not implement all the measures we recommended. That said, we are not at the end of the 30 day period.

He did not answer when asked what the United States would do when the deadline arrives next week, only that we will follow the law.

Blinken spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday, urging additional steps to significantly increase and maintain humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, according to a State Department report on their call.

Similarly, in calls with Gallant, Austin stressed the importance of ensuring humanitarian aid can flow more quickly to Gaza, said Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary.

The Israeli military agency responsible for humanitarian aid in Gaza, known as COGAT, said it had evacuated 72 patients from hospitals in northern Gaza to other medical facilities on Monday and brought in medical supplies and fuel, food, water and blood units.

The head of UNICEF, the United Nations children's agency, said this weekend that the entire Palestinian population in northern Gaza, especially children, are at imminent risk of dying from disease , famine and ongoing bombings.

Miller also said the United States was studying the Israeli government's decision to end an agreement facilitating the work of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, which is the main provider of aid to Gaza.

This follows the passage of Israeli laws last week aimed at severing ties with UNRWA, a move that Blinken and Austin opposed in their letter.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday that it had notified the UN of the cancellation of an agreement dating from 1967 that facilitated the work of UNRWA. He said UNRWA is part of the problem in the Gaza Strip and not part of the solution.

Israel claims UNRWA was infiltrated by Hamas, which the agency denies and says it is taking steps to ensure its neutrality.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated that UNRWA is essential and there is no alternative to its work in the Palestinian territories, his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said.

At the same time, Miller said the United States was deeply concerned by the recent escalation of attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, including the burning of several cars overnight a few miles from the Palestinian Authority headquarters. Palestinian Authority and by attacks against Palestinians. Palestinians harvesting olives, their livestock and other goods.

These violent actions cause intense human suffering to Palestinians and threaten Israel's security, Miller said. It is essential that the Israeli government deters extremist settler violence and takes steps to protect all communities from harm, in accordance with its international obligations.

He noted that the United States has imposed sanctions since the beginning of the year against Israeli groups and individuals involved in violence against Palestinian civilians and warned of more sanctions to come.

___

AP reporters Ellen Knickmeyer and Lolita C. Baldor in Washington and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/israel-gaza-humanitarian-aid-blinken-austin-656d54b6ff0f37e6219f46deabc0baff The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos