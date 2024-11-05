What will decide the US elections and why they are so close





Watch: Where are things on election morning in the United States?

Never in recent US political history has the outcome of a presidential election been so uncertain – this is not a contest for the faint of heart.

Even though previous elections have been narrowly decided – George W. Bush's victory over Al Gore in 2000 came down to a few hundred votes in Florida – there has always been some sense of which way the race was leaning in the last days.

Sometimes, like in 2016, the sentiment is wrong. That year, polls overestimated Hillary Clinton's strength and failed to detect a late shift in favor of Donald Trump.

But this time, the arrows all point in different directions. No one can seriously make a prediction one way or the other.

A draw

Most of the final polls are well within the margin of error, both nationally and in the seven key battleground states that will decide the election.

Based on statistics and sample sizes alone, this means either candidate could be ahead.

It is this uncertainty that vexes political pundits and campaign strategists alike.

There have been a handful of surprises — including one notable example, a recent respected survey in Republican-leaning Iowa giving Harris a shock lead.

But the averages from major polls and the forecasting models that interpret them all show this as a toss-up.

Getty

A clear winner is still possible

Just because the outcome of this election is uncertain doesn't mean the actual outcome won't be decisive – a shift of a few percentage points one way or the other, and one candidate could sweep every state in the field of battle.

If voter turnout patterns are wrong and more women turn out to vote, or more rural residents, or more disaffected young voters, that could significantly change the final results.

Surprises could also arise among key demographic groups.

Will Trump really succeed in making inroads with young black and Latino men as his campaign predicted? Is Harris appealing to a larger proportion of traditionally Republican suburban women, as her team hopes? Are older voters — who vote reliably in every election and tend to lean right — moving toward the Democratic column?

Once this election is behind us, we may be able to conclusively determine why the winning candidate came out on top.

Perhaps in hindsight the answer will be obvious. But anyone who claims to know how things are going to be right now is deceiving you – and themselves.

How the US presidential campaign happened in 180 seconds

Blue walls and red walls

In most American states, the outcome of the presidential vote is almost certain. But seven key battleground states will decide these elections.

However, not all battleground states are equal. Each candidate has a three-state “wall” that offers the most direct path to the White House.

Harris' so-called “blue” wall, named after the color of the Democratic Party, extends across Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, in the Great Lakes region. This has been the subject of much political discussion since 2016, when Trump narrowly carried all three traditionally Democratic states on his way to victory.

Joe Biden flipped these states in 2020. If Harris can hold them, she doesn't need any other battlegrounds, as long as she also wins a congressional district in Nebraska (which has a slightly different system in how it allocates its votes to the electoral college). ).

This explains why she spent most of her time in these blue wall states during the latter part of the campaign, with full field days in each of them.

On Monday evening, she held her final rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, atop the 72 steps to the city's Art Museum, which Sylvester Stallone's fictional boxer Rocky climbed in the film of the same name – before to narrowly lose to his opponent. , Apollo Creed.

Trump's “red wall” is located on the eastern border of the United States. We talk about it less but it is just as important for his electoral chances. It begins in Pennsylvania but extends south to North Carolina and Georgia. If he wins these states, he will prevail by two electoral votes, regardless of how other battlegrounds vote.

That explains why he held five events in North Carolina last week.

The overlapping point on each of these walls is, of course, Pennsylvania – the biggest electoral battleground. Its nickname, Keystone State, has never been more appropriate.

America's future at stake

Sometimes lost in all this electoral map strategy and gameplay is the historical significance of this presidential election.

Harris and Trump represent two very different visions of the United States: on immigration, trade, cultural issues and foreign policy.

The president, for the next four years, will be able to shape the American government – ​​including the federal courts – in ways that could impact generations.

The American political landscape has changed dramatically over the past four years, reflecting changes in the demographic makeup of both parties.

The Republican Party of a decade ago was very different from the populist party led today by Trump, which appeals far more to blue-collar and lower-income voters.

The Democratic Party's base still relies on young voters and people of color, but it now leans more on the wealthy and college educated.

Tuesday's results could offer further evidence of how these tectonic shifts in American politics, realized only partially over the past eight years, are reshaping the American political map.

And these changes could give either side an advantage in future races.

It wasn't that long ago – in the 1970s and 1980s – that Republicans were considered to have unassailable control over the presidency because they consistently won majorities in enough states to prevail in the Electoral College. .

This election may be 50-50, but that doesn't mean it's the new normal in American presidential politics.

