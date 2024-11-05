What do people in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon think of the US elections? | US Election News 2024





Israel's war on Gaza has become increasingly unpopular in the United States, particularly among younger Americans.

Yet Democratic and Republican leaders have insisted on their full support for Israel, even as they make some calls for an end to the conflict, which has spread to Lebanon.

In the United States, many Arab and Muslim Americans, as well as other pro-Palestinian progressives, hold the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, responsible for not do more to stop the bloodshed. Many say they cannot vote for the candidate in the election, even though Republican candidate Donald Trump is firmly in the pro-Israel camp.

This has led to fierce debate over the best course of action for those who want Israel to be forced to cease its military attacks against Palestinians and Lebanese.

But what about the places most affected by the politics of who the American people will choose to be their next president on November 5? Al Jazeera interviewed several people in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon. Here's what they had to say.

Gaza Ammar Joudeh says Trump was a disaster for Gaza [Maram Humaid/Al Jazeera]

Ammar Joudeh, from Jabalia

If Trump wins, disaster will befall us. Trump's presidency has been disastrous for the Palestinian cause. He recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and normalization with Arab countries accelerated.

If Trump wins, we will be moved to the Sinai Peninsula [in Egypt]. Israel has already implemented much of Trump's plan to move us from northern Gaza. If Trump returns to office, he will end the plan.

More than a year has passed and we are still stuck without work, without water, without a safe place, without food. Our sadness is deep.

Tahani Arafat thinks Trump could end war on Gaza [Maram Humaid/Al Jazeera]

Tahani Arafat, from Gaza City

There is no room for optimism, since the current discussions focus only on ending the conflict in Lebanon, as if we did not exist. But I expect Trump to be able to end the war or find a quick solution.

The conflict began under Biden and has raged for eight months without intervention. If the United States had really insisted on ending it, it would have ended sooner. Instead, we suffer war, annihilation in plain sight, and Israel receives unwavering military support.

The Democrats talk about peace, but it is meaningless. Biden's term was the worst for us; perhaps Trump would be more decisive.

No American president will support us.

Imad Dayeh says Palestinian suffering is invisible [Maram Humaid/Al Jazeera]

Imad al-Dayah, from Shati refugee camp

Our greatest hope here in Gaza is that this war will end. To the American people, I would say: support an immediate end to this war, regardless of who wins the election. Trump's term has been a disaster for us. I hope he never comes back, because he will only respond to Israel's demands.

It is tragic that stopping the genocide and ending a year-long war in Gaza depends on political changes. To the world, our suffering is invisible, but each day that passes is filled with blood, tears and burials, a truth that everyone should remember.

Khaled Omran, in the occupied West Bank, would not vote for anyone in the presidential election if he lived in the United States [Aziza Nofal/Al Jazeera]

Khaled Omran, from el-Bireh

On the personal level, of course, there is no change, but on the Palestinian level we believe that Trump's victory will be bloodier.

If I had the right to vote, I wouldn't vote for anyone. The choice here is between bad and worse. Whatever the outcome, the next president will support Israel.

Wafaa Abdel Rahman says Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump are equally bad [Courtesy of Wafaa Abdelrahman]

Wafaa Abdel Rahman, from Ramallah

As a Palestinian, both options are worse than the other. It seems to us, as Palestinians, that we like to choose between the devil and Satan.

If Trump wins, I believe the war will be resolved in Israel's favor quickly and more violently. Trump's policies are clear and known to us Palestinians. However, Harris will finish what his successor started and take the same position as his party, and thus we will remain in a long-term war with no resolution. In both cases the result is death for Gaza, but in the second case it will be a slow and more painful death.

Sooner or later there will be negotiations to stop the war against Gaza, even if it takes time, but [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will be more powerful and able to impose his conditions if Trump wins, and he knows very well that he has the green light to eliminate Gaza.

As my family lives in the Gaza Strip and I work in the Gaza Strip, I can confirm that Gazans are interested in the results of the elections, as if they are grasping at straws and the possibility of salvation afterwards. these elections.

Lebanon Joy Slim believes Republican candidate Donald Trump could be the best option for the Middle East [Mat Nashed/Al Jazeera]

Joy Slim, from Beirut

I think that these days we, Arabs, Lebanese or Palestinians, always choose between bad and worse. This has always been the case when it comes to Western politics [on the Middle East] And. more specifically, American politics.

Personally, before the war, I was very critical of Donald Trump and what he represents to his right-wing supporters and what they represent in the United States and Europe. But after this year, after what the Biden administration has done with all its unconditional support for Israel, I think it might be better if Trump won.

Yes, of course he can ban abortion, which for me personally, as a woman, that bothers me, but he still represents a hope of stopping the war. [in Gaza and Lebanon]. He could withdraw full US support for Israel and I think he's thinking more like a businessman and wants to save [the USs] money. I think that's enough for me now.

Sharif Khailee says US will never abandon Israel [Mat Nashed/Al Jazeera]

Sharif Khailee, from Beirut

If you talk to different people in Lebanon, people will give you different views. Some will tell you that Harris will continue the war and others will say that Trump might try to end it.

What I personally believe is that American foreign policy will never change and that no matter what, they will support Israel. Trump may do it more financially and Harris militarily, but ultimately American foreign policy will not change.

It's because of their relationship. Ultimately, we can say that Israel is a little mini USA in the Middle East and [the US] I won't get rid of it. It's their only way to be in the Middle East, without being here themselves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/4/what-do-people-in-gaza-west-bank-and-lebanon-think-about-the-us-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos