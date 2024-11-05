'They're very scared': Migrants anxiously watch US elections, fearing Trump's victory





Nogales, Mexico — Migrants from around the world, from Latin America to the most remote countries of Africa and Asia, come to this northern Mexican city in hopes of entering the United States and to escape economic hardship and, in some cases, life-threatening consequences. hazard.

“They tried to kill us,” said Rosa Benalcazar, a migrant living at the House of Mercy and All Nations, one of the largest migrant shelters on the Mexican side of the Arizona-U.S. border. Mexico.

Benalcazar said she traveled to the United States after criminal gangs threatened to target her and her family in Ecuador, which has seen record numbers of citizens flee amid violence and growing insecurity.

Concerned migrants at the House of Mercy and All Nations shelter in Nogales, Mexico, listen to an immigration lawyer. CBS News

Like the other migrants at the Nogales shelter, Benalcazar is trying to get an appointment to enter America through a U.S. government phone app known as CBP One. Designed to deter illegal border crossings, the Biden administration's program allows migrants in Mexico to request a delay to be processed at a legal port of entry. Waiting times, however, can stretch into months due to extraordinarily high demand.

“I had no luck,” Benalcazar said in Spanish, noting that she had been trying to get a CBP One appointment every day for seven straight months.

Sister Lika Macias, director of the shelter, said many migrants believe luck may soon become harder to come by, given the U.S. presidential election.

“Politics in the United States” affects “migration policy” at the U.S.-Mexico border, Macias said.

Vice President Harris has promised to continue current Biden administration policies that sharply limit asylum for those who cross the southern border without waiting for an appointment to CBP One. But former President Donald Trump has pledged to completely close the U.S.-Mexico border, including ending the CBP One process and other programs that allow migrants to legally enter the country .

“There is a lot of concern”

Recently, immigration attorney Alba Jaramillo sought to ease confusion and anxiety among those at the shelter. The US elections could go “one way or the other” and we don't know who will win, she told a group of migrants, most of them mothers.

Jaramillo urged migrants to be patient and avoid listening to rumors on social media about a sudden, sudden change in U.S. policy.

“There’s a lot of concern about what’s going to happen,” said Jaramillo, co-director of the Immigration Law and Justice Network, a pro-immigration group. “They are very afraid. They think the asylum system will close.”

Jaramillo said she also urged migrants to follow legal procedure and refrain from crossing the U.S. border illegally with the help of smugglers. Crossing the Arizona desert, she said, is not only dangerous and potentially deadly, but it would also deprive migrants of asylum under an executive action by President Biden in June.

After Mr. Biden enacted these sweeping asylum restrictions, illegal border crossings, which had reached record levels late last year, plunged to their lowest level in four years. While unauthorized crossings have remained at this low level in recent months, U.S. officials fear the presidential election results could disrupt the lull.

Some U.S. officials say a Trump victory could prompt large numbers of migrants to try to enter the country illegally before he takes office in January. In addition to promising to end the CBP One enforcement process, Trump pledged to reinstate his harsh immigration policies, militarize the border and oversee the largest deportation operation in American history.

“It’s distressing”

About half of the shelter's migrants are children, according to Macias, the center's director. As their parents desperately await election results, fearing dramatic changes in U.S. border policy, the children have only one concern: being kids.

After all, for kids, there's little to worry about at the Nogales shelter, where they can learn English and math and enjoy outdoor activities like soccer and basketball, as well only occasional treats.

Yet parents like Areli Doral, a young mother from Guerrero, Mexico, remain deeply concerned about what might happen after the U.S. election.

“Yes, I’m scared,” Doral said in Spanish, while holding her two-year-old son, Edgar.

“If they shut down (CBP One), what are we going to do? We've already waited 10 months,” she said. “It’s scary.”

Doral said returning to his hometown was not an option, stressing that it would be dangerous for his son.

“There’s a lot of delinquency,” she said. “It’s gotten harder where I come from.”

