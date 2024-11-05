UK establishes world's first 'early warning system' for infectious diseases





Our new partnership with Oxford Nanopore, a cutting-edge life sciences company, will lead to better scientific research and develop tests and treatments for patients, saving lives.

Supports establishment of a new diagnosis system by diagnosing patients suspected of having severe acute respiratory infection within 6 hours

Technology will enable us to monitor potential outbreaks of bacterial or viral diseases, along with antimicrobial resistance, and will transform the NHS from analogue to digital as part of a 10-year health plan.

The UK is set to create the world's first real-time surveillance system to monitor future infectious disease threats, prevent disease and protect the public.

Plans have been announced to form a new partnership between the Government, Genomics England, UK Biobank, NHS England and Oxford Nanopore, the world's leading life sciences company headquartered in the UK.

Oxford Nanopore uses long-read sequencing technology to analyze genes and pathogens to rapidly diagnose a variety of cancers, along with rare and infectious diseases. This technology can sequence long strands of DNA or RNA at once without breaking them down into smaller pieces.

In the field of infectious diseases, Oxford Nanopores technology will help build early warning systems for future pandemics and potential biological threats to prevent disease and protect the public.

This will be used to expand NHS England's Respiratory Metagenomics programme, led by Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust. We use samples from patients with severe respiratory infections and use rapid genetic testing to match those patients to the right treatment within six hours.

Developed in partnership with the NHS, this new, world-leading application will enable us to monitor potential outbreaks of bacterial or viral disease, along with antimicrobial resistance across the country.

Following an initial successful pilot at St Thomas Hospital, the technology will now be deployed in up to 10 cases to address the current time lag between new pathogens emerging in the UK and the actions taken to treat and prevent affected patients. It will be rolled out to up to 30 NHS sites. This will help people everywhere.

Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said:

If you are not prepared, prepare to fail. Our NHS was already on its knees when the pandemic hit and has been hit harder than any other health system.

We cannot allow history to repeat itself. That's why our historic partnership with Oxford Nanopore ensures that the world's leading scientists have the latest information on emerging threats at their fingertips.

As we embrace the technological revolution, our 10-year health plan will save more lives by transforming the NHS from analogue to digital.

Minister for Science and Technology Peter Kyle said:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen very clearly the power of the UK life sciences sector, from the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that saved so many lives to running one of the most effective COVID-19 surveillance systems in the world. Several new variants of the disease.

This partnership will build on our expertise in monitoring new diseases as they emerge, providing scientists and decision-makers with the information they need to stay ahead and make informed decisions.

Together with our ability to better diagnose cancer and rare diseases, we are leveraging UK life sciences to protect the public and ultimately save lives.

Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser to the UK's Department of Health Security, said:

Early detection is absolutely critical to effectively respond to new pathogens. The UK already has a wealth of expertise in genomic surveillance, and this program will enable us to build on this expertise to provide the resources and capacity to respond more quickly to evolving threats. Strengthening the capacity of the NHS to identify new pathogens causing serious acute respiratory infections will improve the detection and emergence of infections.

As part of a 100-day mission, this will help develop effective diagnostics for new pathogens and strengthen pandemic preparedness.

Oxford Nanopore CEO Gordon Sanghera said:

The UK has an incredible life sciences ecosystem and we are delighted to be working even closer with the UK Government and the NHS through this collaboration.

The world-renowned Genomics England and UK Biobank have led the way in scaling up genomics discoveries and translating these advances into impact for patients.

By working with partners towards the shared goals of improving patient outcomes and pandemic preparedness, whether for cancer, genetic disease or infectious diseases, we believe we can deploy our unique DNA sequencing technology in the most impactful way for the British people.

Professor Dame Sue Hill, Chief Scientific Officer for England and Chief Executive Officer for Genomics for the NHS, said:

This strategic partnership will build on our expertise in infectious disease genomics, representing a significant leap forward in our ability to protect public health and save lives.

By integrating cutting-edge technology across 30 NHS sites across the country, we are not only strengthening our capacity to rapidly diagnose and treat serious respiratory infections, but also creating a vital early warning system for emerging infectious diseases.

As part of our 10-year health plan, we are further developing our digital-first approach so we can detect potential threats earlier, respond more quickly and ultimately deliver better care to patients across the UK.

Professor Ian Abbs, Chief Executive of Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust, said:

We have been studying our respiratory metagenomics program for over four years and have clearly seen the benefits for patients. This is an important day, as new genomic technologies allow other hospitals and more patients to benefit from faster, more accurate treatment for serious respiratory diseases.

As part of the expansion of the metagenomics programme, data collected using Oxford Nanopores technology will be provided to the UK's Department of Health and Security to enable faster detection and action against emerging infectious diseases.

The collaboration between the government and Oxford Nanopore, which will join Genomics England and UK Biobank with NHS England, is another major vote of confidence for the UK life sciences sector. Transform healthcare from analog to digital, from disease to prevention, helping patients stay out of the hospital.

Genomics England is strategically collaborating with Oxford Nanopore to gain greater insight from the data they hold, including on cancer and rare diseases, to identify treatable genomic mutations and lead to future breakthroughs in preventing these devastating conditions. It will. UK Biobank will also continue to work with Oxford Nanopore and the government to improve insights from data and translate this into impact for NHS patients.

While providing significant benefits to patients, this work will spur economic growth, supporting the expansion of one of the most promising life sciences companies.

The partnership comes hot on the heels of the Government's budget announcement of investing $40 million over five years in a proof-of-concept fund for spin-outs – businesses created within universities and built on academic research owned by universities.

It will build on the excellent example of Oxford Nanopore, one of the UK's most successful spin-out companies, founded at the University of Oxford in 2005. These funds can help create jobs by discovering innovative new spin-off companies like Oxford Nanopore. Creation and economic growth.

