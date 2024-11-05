Premier League sells UK live audio rights to BBC and talkSPORT





The Premier League has finalized the sale of UK live audio commentary rights for the next four seasons from 2025/26 to 2028/29.

Six rights packages were tendered and awarded through a competitive process to the BBC and talkSPORT as follows:

Audio Package Match Slot Audio Broadcast Device No. Live Match Package 1 Saturday 15:00 BBC 65 Package 2 Saturday 12:30 talkSPORT 43 Package 3 Saturday 17:30 BBC 43 Package 4 Sunday 14:00 BBC 66 Package 5 Sunday 16:30 BBC 35 Package 6 Friday/Monday 19:30 -20:00 and all substituted matches will be played on weekdays. talkSPORT 68

Six packages give you access to live audio commentary for all Premier League matches taking place outside of 3pm match time on Saturdays. Two games will be selected for audio broadcast every 3 p.m.

On the final day of each season, four matches are selected for audio broadcast. Fixed weekday programming is provided by the audio broadcaster for packages 2, 3 and 6.

Paul Molnar, Premier League Chief Media Officer, said: “We are delighted to continue our long-term partnership with the BBC and talkSPORT, who have consistently delivered outstanding Premier League football across a range of platforms. Their engaging live commentary and extensive programming is a vital service for Premier League fans across the UK and we look forward to working with both organizations over the next four seasons.

Heidi Dawson, Controller of BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra, said: BBC Radio 5 Live remains the home of Premier League football with more live commentary matches than ever before. For the next four years, 5 Live will bring football fans the biggest action weekend of all the drama and excitement of the world's greatest football league.

Scott Taunton, News UK EVP and President of Broadcasting, said: “Today we announce our partnership as the Premier League’s only national commercial radio partner, delivering all of the weekday action, including Monday Night Football, and kicking off the weekend with an exclusive program on Saturday. Lunchtime games continue TalkSPORT remains the home of football, with more live games than any other radio broadcaster.

Our unrivaled presenting and commentary teams across talkSPORT and talkSPORT2 provide best-in-class live coverage of matches from the Premier League and all major football tournaments to millions of football fans across the UK.

Package Details Live Audio Package 1: (Approximately 65 live matches)

(a) Two (2) live matches scheduled to start at 15:00 on Saturday of each weekend's match program where two (2) or more matches are scheduled to be played at that time (excluding the Shared FA Cup, the last weekend and the last day of the season); (b) on the Shared FA Cup Final Weekend, two matches on a Sunday at the time used for matches not selected as part of the live audio-visual package AE (provisionally 15.00) if more than two matches are played in that slot; (c) One additional live match on the last day of the season.

Live Audio Package 2: (approximately 43 live matches)

(a) All matches are scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 on Saturday (or 12:30 on Sunday on a shared FA Cup Final weekend). (b) All matches are scheduled to kick-off at approximately 19:30/20:00 on Saturday. ;(c) All ten matches will be played as part of the second midweek fixture program. (d) One additional live match on the last day of the season.

Live Audio Package 3: (approximately 43 live matches)

(a) All matches are scheduled to kick off at approximately 17:30 on Saturday (or approximately 17:30 on Sunday of a shared FA Cup Final weekend). (b) All ten matches will be played as part of the fifth midweek match program. (c) One additional live match on the last day of the season.

Live Audio Package 4: (Approximately 66 live matches)

(a) All matches are scheduled to kick off at 14:00 on Sunday (or approximately 19:00 on Sunday on common FA Cup final weekends).

Live Audio Package 5: (approximately 35 live matches)

(a) All matches scheduled to start around 15:30 – 16:30 on a Sunday (excluding the shared FA Cup Final Weekend); (b) Each match is played as part of the shared FA Cup Final Weekend between clubs playing in: That season's FA Cup final; (c) One additional live match on the last day of the season.

Live Audio Package 6: (about 68 matches)

(a) All matches scheduled to start between 19:30 and 20:00 on Friday;(b) All matches scheduled to start at 12:00 on Sunday (excluding the shared FA Cup final weekend);(c) All matches scheduled to start at 20:00 on Monday ( (including all shared FA Cup final weekends), (d) all matches will be removed from the weekend match program and rescheduled to be played on a weekday evening (except for matches falling under (a) and (c) above). (e) All 30 matches were played as part of the first, third and fourth midweek fixtures (excluding FA Cup finalist matches which were replaced mid-week).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premierleague.com/news/4165261 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos