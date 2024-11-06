US elections in the spotlight as polling stations open





People vote at the San Francisco City Hall voting center on the last day of early voting before Election Day, November 4, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Loren Elliott | Getty Images

What you need to know today

U.S. Markets Mostly Gain After ElectionsHistorically, stocks have generally risen after a presidential election, although there can be some short-term volatility. On average, the three major U.S. benchmarks have almost always posted gains between Election Day and the end of the year, dating back to 1980, according to CNBC data.

Markets fall ahead of Election Day Stocks fell on Monday as investors awaited the U.S. presidential election and the Fed's verdict on rates later this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.61%, the S&P 500 fell 0.28% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.33% to 18,179.98. Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Tuesday, with mainland China's CSI 300 index leading the gains and up 2.28%.

China considers plan to raise local government debt A standing committee of China's parliament reviewed a proposal to raise the debt ceiling for local governments on Monday, according to state media. In China, local authorities are responsible for much of the spending on public services, but they have struggled recently due to falling revenues from land sales to developers.

Weak Chinese Revenues Weigh on U.S. Companies Weak Chinese revenues have weighed on U.S. companies' profits, largely because of low consumer confidence in the country and increased competition from local brands. Some of the companies affected were Apple, Starbucks, Nike and LVMH, but there were still bright spots, including automaker Tesla and sports brands Adidas and Lululemon.

[PRO] Investors Bullish on Stocks Despite increased market volatility resulting from Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, consumer confidence in stocks has reached its most bullish point on record, latest survey shows on consumer confidence from the Conference Board.

The essentials

The world will have its eyes on America in the coming days, as the country sets its course for the next four years in the presidential election.

Republican and Democratic candidates have spent months traveling the country making their case. Polls on the East Coast will open in a few hours for Election Day.

The stark difference between the candidates' positions on how to run America is likely to introduce uncertainty into markets, but history has shown that stocks generally rise after an election, regardless of the outcome.

CNBC data shows that all three major U.S. benchmarks posted gains between Election Day and the end of presidential election years dating back to 1980.

However, investors expecting gains on Wednesday may be disappointed. In the short term, all three indexes experienced declines during the session and the week following Election Day, but generally recovered after about a month.

The lines from Frank Sinatra's “My Way” sum up investors ready to ride out post-election market uncertainty:

“The record shows that I took the hits and did it my way.”

CNBC's Christopher Hayes and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

