Bank of England prepares to cut UK interest rates





The Bank of England is widely expected to cut interest rates this week, providing much-needed relief to borrowers. But the fall budget has dampened expectations of further cuts before the end of the year.

On Thursday, the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to announce its latest decision, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the benchmark interest rate to be cut to 4.75%, a quarter-point reduction. This follows the bank's first interest rate cut in four years in August.

But now markets are less optimistic about the chances of another rate cut before Christmas.

Market research showed that the likelihood of an interest rate cut in November was almost 90%, but the possibility of a second interest rate cut in December has been greatly reduced. Expectations for a December decline are now at 65.2%, down from 85% last week, according to Refinitiv data.

Read more: Stock prices remain lukewarm as opinion polls show US presidential election tied

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that inflation fell to 1.7% in September from 2.2% in August. This was the first time inflation fell below the BoE target since April 2021 and was below market expectations of 1.9%.

Ed Monk, deputy managing director at Fidelity International, said declining inflation had made a November rate cut more likely, but added that the real question now was whether borrowers could expect another rate cut before the end of the year.

“Ahead of the inflation numbers, the bond market was pricing in a three or four quarter point cut by the end of next year,” he said. “However, that timetable could be accelerated if inflation continues to fall below the Bank of England’s forecast for inflation to rise again this year and then fall back to target levels next year.”

Another key factor influencing the BoE's decision-making is the UK government's fiscal policy. The autumn budget, which increases government spending to 1.2% of GDP next year, has raised concerns that such additional fiscal stimulus could raise inflation and limit the scope for further monetary easing.

“The budget has wiped out the positive data flow last month given the MPC’s successive rate cuts in November and December,” said Robert Wood, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. Wood noted that inflation had fallen sharply from more than 11% at the end of 2022 to below 2% in September, but government spending could reignite inflationary pressures, causing the BoE to slow the pace of rate cuts.

The story continues

Read more: Would a Trump or Harris win give the stock market the biggest boost?

The UK's fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), echoed these concerns. This suggested that the scale of fiscal easing could slow the pace of future interest rate cuts, with inflation expected to average 2.5% this year and 2.6% in 2025. The OBR noted that this outlook assumes the Bank of England (BoE) will respond appropriately. To the government budget plan.

Sanjay Raja, Deutsche Bank's chief UK economist, suggested the MPC would take the budget into account when making its November outlook. “Any response to the autumn budget will be carefully considered as part of the November forecast round,” Raja said. “In fact, MPC will have the opportunity to fully digest the budget content and fully integrate it into its forecasts.”

Economists are no longer confident that the BoE will cut interest rates further quickly. RSM economist Thomas Pugh expressed caution, saying Threadneedle Street may be reluctant to signal a sharp rate cut. “Ultimately, there is a significant division in the committee between doves and hawks and the Budget has changed the inflation outlook for next year,” he said.

Paul Dales, chief economist at Capital Economics, added that while November's 25 basis point cut appeared to be confirmed, he questioned whether the BoE would make another cut in December. “At the moment I think the bank will keep rates unchanged at the meeting,” Dales said. But he still expects interest rates to eventually fall to 3%, below the 3.5% to 3.75% range currently priced. market.

The cut at the last meeting of the year appears to have been 50:50 and much will depend on two inflation reports available between now and Christmas, ING analysts said. Either way, rates are still expected to fall below 3.5% by next summer. This is much lower than the current market price.

Read more: Pensions and inheritance changes that could affect your retirement

Analysts added that the vote on the rate decision would likely be 6-3 or 7-2 in favor of a rate cut. “There is a risk that Swati Dhingra, the committee’s top dove, will vote for a 50 basis point cut in this meeting,” they said.

After this week's meeting, the bank's final monetary policy decision before the end of the year is due on December 19, while its first monetary policy decision for 2025 is due on February 6.

On Thursday, Federal Reserve policymakers led by Chairman Jerome Powell are expected to announce a quarter-point interest rate cut that would push the benchmark interest rate to about 4.6%. This move follows the decision to cut interest rates in September. Economists expect another quarter-point cut in December and speculate further cuts could follow next year depending on how the economy develops.

However, the direction of further interest rate cuts is becoming increasingly unclear. Recent data showing rising underlying price pressures, along with potentially volatile readings for the U.S. labor market due Friday, have raised questions about the Fed's future direction. The added uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the US presidential election on November 5 is also complicating the situation, giving policymakers more to consider as they weigh future decisions on interest rates.

Historically, interest rate cuts have been used to lower borrowing costs for consumers and businesses and stimulate economic activity.

Read more:

Download the Yahoo Finance app, available for Apple and Android.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/bank-england-interest-rates-uk-cut-115555367.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos