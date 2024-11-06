Britain should scrap Brexit if Donald Trump is elected, Keir Starmer has said.





Your support helps us tell the story

read more

From reproductive rights to climate change to big tech, The Independent is where the stories are unfolding. Whether we're investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing 'The A Word,' the latest documentary highlighting American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts. Messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need reporters on the field. Your donations allow us to continue sending journalists to tell both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across politics. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to block Americans' reporting and analysis with a paywall. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, and those who can afford it should pay for it.

Your support makes all the difference.CloseRead MoreClose

Britain will need to urgently rebuild its relations with Europe if Donald Trump is elected on Tuesday, pro-EU campaigners have warned.

With a brutal global trade war looming, critics of Britain's current Brexit deal say the country should rejoin the customs union, single market or the bloc itself to protect itself from the devastating fallout.

The former president has threatened to impose tariffs on all imports to the US if he returns to the White House, which would hit Britain and the global economy. The United States is Britain's single largest trading partner, surpassing Germany, the Netherlands, France and China.

Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on all imports, including those from the UK, if he is re-elected (Reuters/Getty)

And President Trump threatened to impose a 10% tariff across all imports, with tariffs on Chinese products rising up to 60%. He said tariffs were my favorite word, but critics warned his protectionism would lead to higher prices for consumers in the U.S. and around the world.

And amid concerns that Britain will be the lone bearer, campaigners have urged Sir Keir Starmer to urgently rebuild trade ties with the EU to protect the country from a trade war that would follow Trump's re-election.

Former Liberal Democrat minister Nick Harvey said the UK must make clear choices if it wants to become a strong part of Europe on defence, security, trade and economy.

Sir Nick, chief executive of the European Movement UK, told The Independent that Trump's victory could add to the urgent need for Britain to build stronger relationships with Europe. But no matter who wins, he emphasized that Europe can no longer counter American protection.

Keir Starmer has set out to reset relations with the EU after Brexit but has ruled out rejoining the single market or customs union (AP).

He added: The time for posing on the side is over. Reasonable dialogue about the damage caused by leaving the European Union and what form our future relationship should take is more important than ever.

And SNP lawmaker Stephen Gethins told The Independent that after Brexit, Britain was more isolated than at any time during the post-war period.

This makes us more vulnerable in terms of hard security as well as the impact of a trade war, he added. Mr Gethins said: The best way to protect ourselves and make ourselves more secure is to rejoin the EU, and at least the single market. With other European democracies strengthening security cooperation and deepening trade ties, this is our best means of protecting ourselves from America's increasingly isolated and more dangerous world, which will remain a reality regardless of tonight's outcome. no see.

Naomi Smith, chief executive of the Best for Britain campaign group, said: “With weak democratic guardrails and a loyalist administration, Trump is seeking a second term to impose harsh tariffs on all imports into the country, including British products. “I promised to use it,” he said. A real risk to growth.

But while Mr Smith warned of the dangers of a Trump presidency, he urged the prime minister to pursue closer ties with Europe.

She said: The UK Government must make our economy less vulnerable by rebuilding relationships with our closest neighbors and allies in Europe through beneficial coordination, mutual recognition of qualifications and standards, and reciprocal youth mobility schemes.

The Prime Minister has pledged to repair the UK's damaged relationship with the European Union for the benefit of future generations.

But Sir Keir ruled out rejoining the single market and customs union or restoring freedom of movement with the bloc.

So far, the Prime Minister's post-Brexit reset has brought little positive progress, with further talks scheduled with EU leaders later this year and in the first half of 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/trump-brexit-election-eu-starmer-b2641829.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos