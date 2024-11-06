American election: it's voting day What the polls say; what Harris and Trump are doing | US Election News 2024





On the eve of Election Day in the United States, presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have toured battleground states while trying to make their key promises to supporters and still-hesitant voters.

Vice President Harris focused on cities in Pennsylvania while former President Trump stopped in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The Democratic nominee was joined by pop culture figures including Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey, while Trump called to feature his sons and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, with whom he once had a controversial relationship.

What are the latest poll updates?

The race remains tight according to the latest polls, with key states showing narrow leads for both candidates.

According to daily tracker FiveThirtyEights, Harris is 1.2 points ahead of Trump nationally, a margin that has remained fairly stable in recent days, although it has declined from a month ago.

In swing states, Harris has a one-point lead in Michigan and Wisconsin, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Meanwhile, Trump's lead in Georgia and North Carolina has shrunk to less than a point, while he is ahead by 2.2 points in Arizona.

In Pennsylvania and Nevada, less than half a point separates the two: Harris sneaked into the lead in the former, albeit marginally, after trailing Trump narrowly over the past two weeks; while the Republican candidate is barely ahead in Nevada.

Yet the gap between the two candidates remains within the margin of error in polls in the seven swing states.

Pennsylvania has 19 Electoral College votes, the most among the battleground states, while Nevada has six.

Still, Al Jazeera correspondent John Holman said Nevada could prove crucial because of the proximity to the race. Key election issues resonate strongly here, with Nevada facing one of the highest unemployment rates and costs of living in the United States.

More than 82 million Americans have already voted this year, according to a count by the Election Lab at the University of Florida. This figure represents more than half of the total votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.

What was Kamala Harris doing on Monday?

Harris spent the last day campaigning in Pennsylvania.

The Democratic nominee began with an event in Scranton, President Joe Biden's hometown. She continued to tout a message of unity while declaring that the country is ready to move on from the Trump era.

Between rallies, Harris stopped at the Old San Juan Cafe, a Puerto Rican restaurant in Reading, Pa., to try to court a community that has a strong voting presence in the state and became central after a comedian made racist comments about the United States. territory at a Trump event recently.

In the afternoon, Harris traveled to the steel city of Pittsburgh where she pledged to sign a national reproductive rights bill if it passed Congress.

Harris closed the day with a large rally in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, attended by music stars Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, as well as influential media personality Oprah Winfrey.

Harris speaks at campaign rally at Carrie's Blast Furnaces in Pittsburgh [Gene J Puskar/AP Photo}

What was Donald Trump up to on Monday?

Donald Trump continued his campaign with a whirlwind tour through North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

In his first stop at Raleigh, North Carolina, the Republican candidate claimed a decisive advantage in the presidential race, which he said was ours to lose.

Trump went on to attack Harris on crime and immigration, arguing that youll have open borders the very first day if she is elected.

The stop marked Trumps third consecutive day in the state while Al Jazeeras Phil Lavelle reported an unusually low turnout in Raleigh, describing the venue as only half full, with empty seats visible around the edges.

Trump wraps up a campaign rally at JS Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Caroline [Evan Vucci/AP]

Later, Trump traveled to Reading, Pennsylvania, where he again suggested mass deportations under an outdated law and bringing Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters to fight migrants .

Trump said he asked UFC CEO Dana White, a supporter of the former president, to create a league. Ultimately, I want the migrant to go against the champion, and I think the migrant could actually win, that's how nasty some of these guys are, Trump said. But I don't know, I doubt it, he added, interrupting himself.

He also reiterated unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Trump also said that Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, who could siphon votes from Democrats in some swing states, particularly those outraged by the war in Gaza, might be my favorite politician.

He ended his day in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with a final appeal to voters.

Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Michael Boulos listen as Eric Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania. [Chris Szagola/AP Photo]

What's next for the Harris and Trump campaigns?

A California native, Harris voted absentee by mail. His home state, which has 54 electoral college votes, is expected to vote Democratic this year, continuing a 36-year trend.

According to radio network NPR, Harris will host a watch party at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington, DC. The District of Columbia, with its three electoral votes, is expected to support the Democratic nominee, consistent with its historical support in every presidential election.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign announced plans last week to host an election watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center instead of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Despite previously indicating he would vote early, Trump decided to vote in Florida on Election Day. Throughout this election cycle, he has encouraged Americans to vote early, while expressing doubts about the integrity of the electoral process.

Florida, with its 30 electoral votes, has for many years been a swing state, won twice by former President Barack Obama and by Trump in 2016 and 2020. This year, however, Trump is favored to secure a victory comfortable in the state.

