Inheritance tax reform could secure land for renewable energy projects





Renewable energy expert Gareth Phillips commented after the Prime Minister announced significant reforms to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR). These changes aim to balance the need to increase government revenues while protecting small family farms and businesses.

From April 2026, there will be no inheritance tax on the first £1 million of combined business and agricultural assets. However, for assets exceeding this threshold, the relief is reduced from 100% to 50%, resulting in an effective tax rate of 20%.

“Historically, farmers have been reluctant to sign leases for renewable development because the land is seen as transferring from agricultural holdings and they are not eligible for inheritance tax relief,” Phillips said. But under changes announced in Wednesday's budget, landowners will now be much more encouraged to lease their land to renewable developers as a way of finding new sources of income to make up for losses. “This could also trigger the sale of agricultural land by people who need funds to pay inheritance tax, meaning more land could be put to use for a variety of purposes.”

Find out more about UK budget ranges.

Additionally, from April 2025, the scope of the APR will be extended to include land managed under environmental agreements with the UK Government, devolved governments, public authorities, local authorities or relevant approved responsible bodies. The goal of this expansion is to support sustainable agricultural practices and environmental management.

These reforms are designed to protect small family farms and businesses. The government estimates the changes will affect around 25% of properties representing around 2,000 properties each year by 2026-27, around 500 of which charge APR.

Jake Landman, tax law expert at Pinsent Masons, said: “The government has said that almost three quarters of properties claiming agricultural property relief will not be affected.” “So it will depend on whether the remaining quarters are suitable for energy projects.”

These changes are part of a wider strategy to raise £40 billion for the government while ensuring the sustainability of public finances.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinsentmasons.com/out-law/news/uk-inheritance-tax-reform-free-up-land-renewable-energy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos