By October, the weather in the UK had been fairly typical, with provisional statistics showing rainfall and sunshine just below the long-term average (1991-2020) and temperatures just above.

But will November be similar?

Well, the first few days were dry, cloudy and mild. The gloom of high pressure is expected to continue for some time.

High pressure will remain near the UK this week, keeping most of the region dry while also trapping clouds near the surface.

Cloud cover will continue to be fairly widespread, with occasional drizzle, especially in the north and west.

Overnight cloud cover will help fog and fog form and visibility will be poor due to Bonfire Night events.

Check the weather forecast for your area.

Image: Bonfire night fireworks behind Battersea Power Station, London. Photo: Reuters

There will be a few sunny breaks during the day, mainly north of the Highlands, with northern Scotland being the best.

Temperatures are above average and generally highest in sunny locations.

Temperatures in Scotland's Moray Firth can reach mid-teens due to the Foehn effect, where wet, cold conditions on one side of a mountain change to drier, warmer conditions on the other.

Quinn halts fighting after feeling unwell Ukraine begins shelling North Korean troops

Strong winds and patchy rain to affect Ireland and western England.

There will be a slight change on Friday, with stronger winds and patchy rain affecting parts of Ireland and western England.

The rain will gradually increase across the UK on Saturday, but the amounts will be modest as high pressure rises.

Rain is still possible on Sunday as a deep low pressure area passes over northwest Scotland.

High pressure movement brings unstable weather

High pressure is likely to remain over the UK next week, keeping most areas dry.

The exact location of the high pressure area will determine the amount of clouds, but it is likely that they will weaken or move further east by mid-November.

That could lead to more unrest, particularly in the North West, but probably more widely by the end of November.

High pressure is expected over central and northern Europe over the coming weeks, while southern regions will be further unsettled by low pressure areas.

More heavy rain is expected to fall in the Mediterranean region next week.

This will be a cause for concern for flood-hit areas in Spain, but the alarming amounts of flooding seen in Valencia just a week ago are unlikely to occur.

