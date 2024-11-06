In pictures: US election day 2024





Americans are voting in the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Democratic candidate Harris, who voted by mail last week, was with her team at party headquarters in Washington on Election Day.

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Donald Trump and his wife Melania voted at the Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Democrats and Republicans will hold election watch parties. Trump's event takes place at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, seen here.

Marco Bello/Reuters

While in Florida, fake pink flamingos made a surprise appearance in West Palm Beach earlier on Election Day.

Joseph Prezioso/AFP

The very first polls opened at midnight Tuesday in the isolated, unincorporated town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire.

John Tully/Getty Images

The result was three for Harris and three for Trump.

Hasan Akbas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Alaskans vote for president. Their polling stations will be the last to close their doors.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

People line up to vote at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

New York has 28 electoral college votes up for grabs.

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

A third of the US Senate, or 34 of the 100 seats, is also up for grabs.

Faith Ninivaggi/Reuters

People voted at the elementary school in Longley, Maine.

Gérald Herbert/AP

Student and first-time precinct commissioner Holyn Robinson takes the oath of office with her fellow commissioners just before the polls open, at Hynes Charter School in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Voters line up outside a polling station at the Observatory in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A Cincinnati voter brought her dog to participate in the process.

Sam Wolfe/Reuters

North Carolina was the first swing state to open polls.

Quinn Glabicki/Reuters

A cat named Sky observes the vote at a polling station in Pittsburgh.

SAMUEL CORUM/AFP

Lines at a polling place at Farmersville Elementary School in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Quinn Glabicki/Reuters

Pennsylvania is considered the swing state and has 19 Electoral College votes.

Barefoot JIM/EPA

Election workers process mail-in ballots in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania is one of seven states that prohibit the processing of mail-in ballots before 7 a.m. on Election Day.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, voted in person in Cincinnati, Ohio. We see him here with his children.

GAMAL DIAB/EPA

Voters line up at the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Library polling station in Washington DC.

John Tully/Getty Images

Gene Girdwood, poll clerk, registered voters in Bethlehem, New Hampshire. A presidential election day ballot can be long – two or three pages.

Megan Varner/Getty Images

Voters hold up their stickers after visiting a polling station in Atlanta, Georgia. Voter registration rules vary by state. Nearly half allow registration on election day. In Georgia, the last day was October 7.

Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Voters lined up to cast their ballots in Smyrna, Georgia.

Erica Dischino/Reuters

A “Vote Today” sign next to the American flag was photographed in Cable, Wisconsin.

Come on Nakamura/Reuters

Voters line up in Phoenix, Arizona.

Frédéric J Brown/AFP

More and more voters are heading to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Nevada. The state has six electoral votes and was the last of the seven swing states to open elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cpvzk3y19j4o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos