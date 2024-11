10-year Treasury yield rises as traders see Trump ahead in election

A trader works inside a post at the New York Stock Exchange, October 23, 2024.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Treasury yields rose overnight as investors weighed early results from the tight presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The 10-year Treasury yield jumped 14 basis points to 4.431%, hitting its highest level since July 2. The 2-year Treasury yield rose 8 basis points to 4.285%, hitting its highest level since July 31. at 0.01%. Yields and prices have an inverse relationship.

Traders thought early returns were favorable to the former president. NBC News predicted Trump won key victories in North Carolina and Georgia, but other swing states like Pennsylvania are still too close to call. NBC News also projects that Republicans are expected to regain majority control of the U.S. Senate in 2025.

The general view on Wall Street before the election was that bond yields could rise sharply in the event of a Trump victory, and that they could rise in a Republican victory, where the party would take control of Congress and the White House. Indeed, the Republicans could introduce tax cuts and high customs tariffs, measures which could widen the budget deficit and revive inflation.

“If there is a Republican victory in the House, the Senate and the presidency, I expect the bond market to be shaky,” JeremySiegel, a finance professor at the University's Wharton School, said Tuesday from Pennsylvania, on CNBC's “Squawk Box.” “I expect they would be worried about Trump passing all these tax cuts, and I think bond yields would go up.”

Neither Trump nor Harris actually promised fiscal discipline on the campaign trail, raising fears that investors will demand higher returns in exchange for holding Treasuries as the government is forced to issuing more and more debt to finance its increasing expenses.

“Bonds are selling off heavily across the yield curve as the Trump deal is reinstated,” wrote Byron Anderson, head of fixed income at Laffer Tengler Investments. “We see markets pricing in a Trump victory and a real possibility of a Republican victory.”

The yield is expected to approach 4.5% if Trump wins, or fall to 4% if Harris wins, according to Stephanie Roth, chief economist at Wolfe Research.

A Harris administration with a divided Congress could lead to lower bond yields.

“I think a divided Congress, whoever wins the presidency, will probably be the favorite of the markets, so neither candidate will be able to get their plan passed,” Siegel said.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield jumped 50 basis points in October, marking the biggest monthly increase since September 2022.

The Federal Reserve will make its next decision on interest rates on Thursday and is generally expected to cut them by a quarter point.

“Investors clearly think Trump is going to run away with this thing,” said Tim Urbanowicz, head of research and investment strategy at Innovator ETFs. “I imagine tomorrow you will see, if these trends continue and Trump holds on, … interest rates will rise quite significantly upwards.”

CNBC's Alex Harring and Sarah Min contributed reporting.

