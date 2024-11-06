Why the US election is so important to the UK





Hello, I'm from Washington DC. This is where the Peston show comes in on Wednesday nights.

I'm here because this presidential election could be the most important political event of our lives for at least a generation.

The reasons why it has been so consequential are both global and narrowly British.

This stems from the significant risks and uncertainties associated with the election of President Trump, with wars brewing in Ukraine and the Middle East, heightened superpower tensions between China and the United States, and a fragile global economy.

To simplify, Kamala Harris represents American continuity. Trump said (though he has learned that words do not always speak for themselves) that he would drastically increase tariffs, deport millions of undocumented immigrants, and immediately end the war in Ukraine.

If all or any of these come to fruition, U.S. and global growth will slow significantly, inflation will rise and President Vladimir Putin will be emboldened.

Trump is also perceived as more likely than Harris to allow Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out attacks against Iran and its proxies in any way Israel chooses.

And he is widely seen as pardoning his own crimes and misdemeanors, ruthlessly pursuing his enemies, and showing only limited respect for the American Constitution and the rule of law in order to secure his grip on power.

Accusations that he would undermine American democracy, the most important democracy in the world, are not hysterical or extreme, and that matters wherever you live.

More narrowly, the historical relationship between Britain and the United States is one of the most important for any single country in terms of security, trade, research cooperation and business cooperation.

That's why Sir Keir Starmer risked criticism from his supporters by wooing Trump so passionately during his recent visit to New York.

Take the AUKUS security partnership between the US, UK and Australia as an example. This partnership is transforming into an agreement as important as NATO for the Indo-Pacific region.

This includes the sharing of secrets and the transfer of highly sensitive nuclear technology, unthinkable between almost any country except the US and UK.

So while the British general election held on July 4th, Independence Day, was important, perhaps even more important to us is the Bonfire Night vote held in the US today.

Americans today will be faced with a choice between the continuation of the postwar consensus of American and global governance, the primacy of rules and law, and the worship of Trump as a dealmaker. It is a heavy responsibility.

