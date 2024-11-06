How much money do members of the United States House of Representatives make?





Serving in the U.S. House of Representatives comes with a six-figure salary, plus benefits including travel and housing expenses.

Although the $174,000 annual salary doesn't sound too bad for those living in a country where the median individual salary is just over $59,000 per year, members of Congress earn a salary set in 2009 . They did not get an automatic annual salary. cost of living adjustment since 2009.

Upon being elected Speaker of the House in October 2023, Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson's annual salary increased to $223,500. Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise and New York Democrat Hakeem Jeffries each earn $193,400 a year as House majority and minority leaders, respectively.

Members of Congress are not allowed to keep their previous jobs while working on Capitol Hill, although their net worth continues to increase through investments. Indeed, many Washington DC lawmakers were already millionaires when they began their political careers, particularly in the Senate.

Although pensions are increasingly rare for most American workers, the benefit is alive and well for lawmakers. Since 1946, members of Congress with at least five years of federal service or employment have been eligible for “a generous pension that pays two to three times more than pensions offered to private sector salaried workers of the same level,” according to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation. .

The value of the retirement benefit is determined based on when a lawmaker was elected, the length of their term in office and the three-year average of their highest salary, noted NTUF, an affiliate of the Union national taxpayers.

A lesser-known benefit of Congress is the practice of leaving death benefits to the heirs of members who die while in office. Equal to the congressman's annual salary, the payments are made regardless of the deceased lawmaker's wealth. From 2000 to 2021, these payments cost taxpayers $5 million, the nonprofit research group found.

