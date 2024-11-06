2024 US election results and exits in maps and charts





Donald Trump claims early victory in the race for the presidency of the United States.

He has not yet reached the critical threshold of 270 Electoral College votes, but vote tallies suggest he is on track to win in several key states.

Kamala Harris has not yet conceded defeat.

Meanwhile, Republicans are also expected to take control of the Senate.

For map data, click here

What exit polls tell us about how people voted

Exit polls in the United States help paint a picture of how different groups of people voted across the country. Ballot exit data is updated throughout the night.

The latest figures suggest that women have gone bankrupt for Kamala Harris, but perhaps not in the proportions her campaign hoped for, at 54% to 44% for Donald Trump.

In 2020, exit polls suggested that 57% of women supported Joe Biden, which is broadly similar once the margin of error is taken into account.

When it comes to race, Trump leads among white voters — the largest group — and Harris leads among black voters.

She was also ahead among Hispanic voters, but support for Trump increased by more than 10 points among that group compared to 2020.

In particular, Trump gained a significant increase in support from Latino male voters – up 18 points from 2020.

A majority of younger voters supported Harris while just over half of middle-aged voters voted for Trump, the latest data suggests. The age group over 65 is distributed equally.

Nearly six in 10 college-educated voters said they voted for Harris, while a similar share of people without a college degree voted for Trump.

Which states determined the presidency

To win the White House, a candidate needs 270 votes out of 538 in the Electoral College.

Each state is worth a different number of electoral college votes based on population size. In most cases, if a candidate gets the most votes in a state, they win all of the Electoral College votes for that state.

Pennsylvania was considered the biggest state to watch. With his 19 electoral votes, he was considered a major element in the victory of both camps.

The state was projected for Donald Trump.

For map data, click here

The map above shows voting in each Pennsylvania county.

Kamala Harris was expected to succeed in the densely populated suburbs of big cities.

Erie (in the northwest of the map), Northampton (halfway on the east side), and Luzerne (east of Scranton) are all counties that voted for Trump in 2016 and switched to Biden in 2020. Now they have I voted for Trump again.

Trump is also expected to win in the battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia.

Republicans should control the Senate

There will also be elections to both houses of Congress. The Republicans should have obtained a majority in the Senate after victories notably in West Virginia and Ohio.

For map data, click here

If the president's party controls these two institutions, this gives it a good chance of implementing its program.

If one of the chambers is in the hands of the other party, additional negotiations will be necessary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c0lp48ldgyeo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos