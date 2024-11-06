These countries have the most at stake as the United States heads to the polls





The Democratic presidential candidate, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Republican presidential candidate, former US President Donald Trump.

Scott Olson | Bill Pugliano | Getty Images

The world is closely following the US presidential election as voters go to the polls on Tuesday, but the vote is more consequential for some countries.

For some countries, the vote could mean the difference between war and peace, stability and volatility, economic prosperity or weakness. This situation is even more pronounced for Ukraine, whose territorial integrity could even be threatened.

Here we look at some of the countries that have the most to gain or lose in elections, regardless of who enters the White House, whether it's Republican former President Donald Trump or Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

China

China is undoubtedly the United States' greatest economic rival, and the enmity shows no signs of waning, regardless of who the next U.S. president is.

Trump has already threatened to reignite a trade war that began during his first term, during which he imposed tariffs worth $250 billion on Chinese imports. Trump defended the move as a way to reduce a yawning trade deficit with China and boost U.S. jobs and competitiveness.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and then US President Donald Trump during a working session on the first day of the G20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, July 7, 2017.

Patrick Stollarz | AFP | Getty Images

Russia and Ukraine

Due to the ongoing war with Russia and the fact that kyiv is largely dependent on foreign military aid to keep fighting, Ukraine will be watching the elections closely, as will Moscow.

It is widely believed that a Trump administration and hardline Republicans would be much more hostile to the idea of ​​providing more military aid to Ukraine, which would significantly inhibit its ability to continue fighting Russia.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare a vehicle adapted to fire helicopter shells as the Russian-Ukrainian war continues in the direction of Toretsk, Ukraine, August 19, 2024.

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

Trump also boasted that he could end the war in 24 hours if elected, signaling that he would cut off funding to Ukraine in order to force it into a negotiated settlement with Russia. This would likely mean abandoning nearly 20% of its territory in the south and east, currently occupied by Russian forces.

Choosing to continue fighting without U.S. support, however, could mean that Ukraine loses even more land. The American election in Ukraine is therefore an existential election.

“The US elections may well force the Ukrainians' hand, as a Trump victory would immediately lead to a change in US policy direction and much more direct pressure on kyiv to negotiate. Which means the Ukrainians may soon have to decide whether or not they want to break away from their most important military backer,” Ian Bremmer, founder and chairman of Eurasia Group, said in emailed comments Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin supervises military exercises known as “Center-2019” at the Donguz firing range in Russia's Orenburg region, September 20, 2019.

Alexei Nikolsky | Sputnik | Alexei Nikolsky | Kremlin via Reuters

It is likely that even a pro-kyiv administration under Harris' leadership, which has pledged continued support for the war-torn nation, could struggle to secure more financial support for Ukraine, depending on the party that dominates Congress.

Harris has said her future government will support Ukraine “as long as it takes,” but neither she nor Washington has clearly defined what that statement means, what a Ukrainian victory looks like or whether there is a limit on American aid.

Israel and Iran

The Middle East, however, is one area where Trump and Harris' foreign policy positions could be more aligned. Both candidates have vowed to continue supporting Israel in its pursuit of Iranian proxies, the militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah in Gaza and Lebanon, respectively, while they also push for a quick end to the conflict.

Iran has threatened to retaliate for large-scale missile strikes launched by Israel against the country's military installations last month, meaning a cycle of retaliatory exchanges between the adversaries could continue until autumn.

Trump has recently presented himself as a “protector” of Israel, promoting his past support for the country at the Israeli-American Council summit in September and suggesting that Israel faces “total annihilation” if it does not was not elected, without supporting his assertions. He also caused a stir by telling the audience that “anyone who is Jewish and loves being Jewish and loves Israel is a fool if they vote for a Democrat.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, speaks during the Israeli-American Council national summit at the Washington Hilton, September 19, 2024.

Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Trump gained popularity in Israel during his first term after breaking with decades of American tradition by officially recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. He also officially recognized the disputed area of ​​the Golan Heights as being under Israeli sovereignty, earning him further praise.

A poll last week by the Israel Democracy Institute found that nearly 65 percent of respondents thought Trump would be better for Israeli interests, well above the 13 percent who thought Harris would be better. Just over 15% said there was no difference between the two candidates, while 7% said they didn't know.

Harris has been accused of taking an ambivalent stance toward Israel after criticizing the country's military strategy, saying the loss of life in Gaza last year was “devastating” and “heartbreaking.”

Harris has attempted to dispel Republicans' characterization of her as anti-Israel, saying in August that she “will always defend Israel's right to defend itself and I will always ensure that Israel has the ability to defend itself “, as well as deploring the Hamas attacks of October 7 last year.

As for Iran, regional and Western officials told Reuters they believed a Trump presidency would be bad news for Tehran, with the possibility that Trump would give Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the green light to strike Iranian nuclear sites, a move Biden vetoed to carry out targeted assassinations. , and reimpose its “maximum pressure policy” by imposing more sanctions on its oil industry.

Harris, meanwhile, is seen as much more likely to maintain Biden's foreign policy stance if she wins office, in order to ease tensions. She herself declared at the end of October that her message to Iran after the latest Israeli strikes would be “don't respond” and that “there must be de-escalation in the region”.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks after Iran launched around 200 missiles at Israel, October 1, 2024.

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Ambassador Mitchell B. Reiss, a distinguished fellow at the Royal United Services Institute think tank, said Monday that a Harris administration would not deviate too far from its current trajectory.

“We don't know his worldview, his policy preferences, or even his choices for top Cabinet positions. My best guess is that President Harris would largely continue Joe Biden's foreign policy, prioritizing the right ones. relations with allies and friends, and with a strong emphasis on Joe Biden's foreign policy diplomacy,” Reiss said.

“What would a second Trump term look like? Here we have a better idea. We already know that Trump sees the world more in personal and transactional terms than in strategic terms.

He is skeptical of U.S. commitments to its allies and of sending American troops abroad. He is not committed in the same way that previous presidents have been to the traditional role that the United States has played in building and leading the liberal international order that has brought us so much peace and peace. prosperity since World War II,” Reiss noted.

