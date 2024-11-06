US elections: how have the seven swing states voted in the past? | US Election News 2024





Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump are neck and neck in the polls as millions of US citizens head to polling stations on Tuesday.

Both campaigns focused on seven key states that could decide the ultimate winner: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Most American states lean heavily, or at least very clearly, toward the Republicans or Democrats. Swing states, also called battleground states, are the exceptions, where support for both parties and their candidates is almost the same.

But the states that qualified to be classified as swing states were not always theaters that witnessed close competitions.

Here's a look at how these seven states have fared over previous decades and more recent elections.

Arizona (11 Electoral College votes)

The southwestern state has long been a strong red state. With the exception of Democrat Bill Clinton's victory in 1996, the state has consistently voted for Republican candidates since 1952, when it supported Dwight Eisenhower.

Until 2020, when everything changed and Biden won by 0.3 percentage points over Trump, making Arizona a true state territory.

According to poll tracking platform FiveThirtyEight, Trump is ahead by 2.1 percentage points in the state heading into Election Day. But this margin, as for all swing states, this time is well within the margin of error of the polls. The state has more registered Republican voters (34.7%) than Democrats (30.5%). Others are third-party voters.

Here's who Arizona voted for in the last six presidential elections:

2000: Republican (51.0%) 2004: Republican (54.9%) 2008: Republican (53.6%) 2012: Republican (53.7%) 2016: Republican (48.7%) 2020: Democrat (49%) .4%) Georgia (16 Electoral College votes)

This is another southern state that usually votes Republican, but went blue in 2020. Since 1972, only two Democrats have managed to win here: Jimmy Carter, who was from this state, won in 1976 and 1980, and Clinton won in his first election, in 1992.

Trump won in 2016 by five percentage points over Hillary Clinton. But Biden flipped the state, narrowly winning by 0.2 percentage points in 2020.

Democrats are counting on Atlanta's black and immigrant population to help Harris pull off a victory this time, while Republicans are hoping Georgia's largely rural and white population will bring her back into their fold. FiveThirtyEight gives Trump a 0.8 percentage point lead.

Here's who Georgia voted for in the last six presidential elections:

2000: Republican (54.7%) 2004: Republican (58.0%) 2008: Republican (52.2%) 2012: Republican (53.3%) 2016: Republican (50.8%) 2020: Democrat (49%) .3%) North Carolina (16 Electoral College votes)

Like Arizona and Georgia, this southern state has generally voted red.

Since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, only two Democrats have won North Carolina: Jimmy Carter in 1976 and Barack Obama in 2008.

Trump won the state in 2016 (3.6%) and 2020 (1.3%).

He is in the lead again, but with a tiny gap of 0.9 percentage points according to FiveThirtyEight.

A Trump campaign official, speaking to reporters last week, said it was the only state that could bite you in the ass, betraying teams' nervousness about the state's narrow margins. Trump has returned to North Carolina to campaign almost every day over the past week. A wave of early voting from Republicans gives the party some hope, analysts say.

Here's who North Carolina voted for in the last six presidential elections:

2000: Republican (56.0%) 2004: Republican (56.0%) 2008: Democrat (49.7%) 2012: Republican (50.4%) 2016: Republican (49.8%) 2020: Republican (49%) .9%) Nevada (6 Electoral College votes)

A small state of 3 million inhabitants, Nevada enjoys the status of a barometer: with the exception of 1976 and 2016, it voted for the eventual winner.

Voting in recent elections has swung both ways, although since 2008 Democrats have won consistently. The state has a growing immigrant population and a large number of third-party voters who could influence the outcome.

In a column this week, Jon Ralston, editor of the Nevada Independent, predicted that Harris has the advantage: There are plenty of nonpartisans who are quiet Democrats. As of Tuesday morning, Trump led Harris by just 0.3 percentage points, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Here's who Nevada voted for in the last six presidential elections:

2000: Republican (49.5%) 2004: Republican (50.5%) 2008: Democrat (55.2%) 2012: Democrat (52.4%) 2016: Democrat (47.9%) 2020: Democrat (50%) .1%) Pennsylvania (19 Electoral College votes)

This is the biggest prize among swing states, with most of the Electoral College votes on offer. And many analysts believe that whoever wins Pennsylvania will likely win the presidency, barring any further surprises.

Voters in the northeastern state had consistently voted for the Democratic Party candidate since Bill Clinton's victory in 1992, until Trump beat the odds and Hillary Clinton in the state in 2016.

The state now appears deadlocked, and both campaigns held their final pre-election rallies in Pennsylvania. According to FiveThirtyEight, Harris had a 0.2 point lead heading into Election Day.

Here's who Pennsylvania voted for in the last six presidential elections:

2000: Democrat (50.6%) 2004: Democrat (50.9%) 2008: Democrat (54.5%) 2012: Democrat (52.0%) 2016: Republican (48.2%) 2020: Democrat (50%) .0%) Michigan (15 Electoral College votes)

George HW Bush was the last Republican to win election in the Midwestern state until Trump shattered predictions of victory in Michigan in 2016.

In 2020, Biden won the state back for Democrats, supported, among others, by the state's large Arab American population, the largest in North America. But the community is now angry at Biden and Harris for their unwavering support for Israel's brutal war on Gaza and Lebanon, and many have threatened to vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein, or even Trump.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Harris has a one-point lead.

Here's who Michigan voted for in the last six presidential elections:

2000: Democrat (51.3%) 2004: Democrat (51.2%) 2008: Democrat (57.4%) 2012: Democrat (54.2%) 2016: Republican (47.5%) 2020: Democrat (50%) .6%) Wisconsin (10 Electoral College votes)

Like Pennsylvania and Michigan, Wisconsin was a reliably Democratic state for several election cycles before Trump broke through that stronghold to win in 2016. Before Trump, Ronald Reagan was the last Republican to win Wisconsin, in 1984.

Biden won the state back, narrowly, in 2020.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Harris has a one-point lead.

Here's who Wisconsin voted for in the last six presidential elections:

2000: Democrat (47.8%) 2004: Democrat (49.7%) 2008: Democrat (56.2%) 2012: Democrat (52.8%) 2016: Republican (47.2%) 2020: Democrat (59%) .5%)

