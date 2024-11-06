US Stocks, Bitcoin Hit Record High and Dollar Soars Following Trump Victory





US stocks hit record highs on Wall Street and the dollar posted its biggest rise in eight years as Donald Trump was re-elected to the White House in a historic victory.

Bitcoin also hit an all-time high, following Trump's election promise to prioritize the volatile cryptocurrency.

Investors, however, are betting that Trump's plan to cut taxes and raise tariffs will drive up inflation and slow the pace of interest rate cuts.

Higher rates for a longer period of time mean investors will get better returns on their dollar savings and investments.

Markets and currencies around the world have changed significantly following the announcement of the US elections:

The main US stock indexes rose as markets opened, with banks performing particularly well. The dollar is up about 1.75% against a host of different currencies, including the British pound, the euro and the Japanese yen. The British pound fell 1.41% against the US dollar to its lowest level. since AugustThe FTSE 100 index, bringing together the largest companies listed in the United Kingdom, was up 0.1% on Wednesday afternoon. The euro plunged 2.24% against the US dollar to its lowest level since June. Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index ended the session up 2.6%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng decreased by approximately 2.23%.

Bitcoin’s value jumped $6,000 (4,645) to an all-time high of $75,371.69.

Trump's stance on crypto stands in stark contrast to that of the Biden administration, which has led a broad crackdown on crypto companies.

He is committed to making the United States the world's Bitcoin superpower.

During the election campaign, Trump suggested firing Gary Gensler, chairman of the US regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has taken legal action against several crypto companies.

Trump also said he planned to put billionaire Elon Musk in charge of an audit of government waste.

Mr. Musk has long been a supporter of cryptocurrencies and his company Tesla invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin in 2021, although the price of the digital currency can be very volatile.

Tesla shares listed in Frankfurt rose more than 14% at the open on Wednesday. Mr. Musk, Tesla's largest shareholder, supported Trump throughout his election campaign.

Experts, however, are predicting a turbulent day elsewhere in financial markets, in response to global uncertainty and Trump's potential plans for the economy.

U.S. bond yields, the yield a government promises to pay to buyers of its debts, soared on Wednesday.

A bond is essentially an IOU that can be traded in financial markets, and governments often sell bonds to investors when they want to borrow money.

These developments could suggest that investors believe borrowing will increase under the new administration and are demanding a higher return for their money.

Some economists also warned that Trump's trade proposals would come as a “shock” to countries around the world, including the eurozone and the British economy.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the UK would make “strong statements” to President-elect Donald Trump on the need for free and open global trade.

“The United States also benefits from those who have access to free and open trade with us and with other countries around the world, and that is what makes our societies richer by benefiting from that,” she said. declared.

Donald Trump has said he would significantly increase tariffs, particularly on China, if he becomes the next president of the United States.

Ahmet Kaya, senior economist at the National Institute for Economic and Social Research (Niesr), also said the UK could be “one of the countries most affected” by such plans.

It estimates that UK economic growth would slow to 0.4% in 2025, compared to a forecast of 1.2%.

Katrina Ell, director of economic research at Moody's Analytics, said: “Trump's global trade policies are causing particular angst in Asia, given the strong protectionist agenda under which more aggressive tariffs on imports to the UNITED STATES. »

Trump's more isolationist foreign policy stance has also raised questions about his willingness to defend Taiwan against possible aggression from China.

The self-governing island is a major producer of computer chips, essential to the technology that powers the global economy.

Investors also have other key issues to focus on this week.

On Thursday, the US Federal Reserve is due to announce its latest interest rate decision.

The words of the head of the central bank, Jerome Powell, will be closely followed around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c6246e3w935o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos