UK government launches new AI safety platform for businesses





Unlock Editor's Digest for free

FT editor-in-chief Roula Khalaf picks her favorite articles from this week's newsletter.

The UK government will provide businesses with a new platform to help them assess and mitigate the risks posed by artificial intelligence, as it seeks to become a global leader in testing the safety of new technologies.

The platform, launched on Wednesday, brings together guidance and practical resources that businesses can use to conduct impact assessments and evaluations of new AI technologies and review the data underpinning machine learning algorithms to check for bias.

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said these resources would give businesses the support and clarity they need to use AI safely and responsibly, while making the UK a true hub for AI assurance expertise.

The minister gave a speech at the Future of AI summit at the Financial Times on Wednesday, where he will outline his vision for the UK's AI sector.

Kyle has previously pledged to put AI at the center of the government's growth agenda, arguing that fully integrating AI into the economy would boost productivity by 5% and create $28 billion in fiscal space.

His government sees AI safety, including so-called assurance technology, as an area where the UK can carve out a competitive niche, drawing on the expertise of Britain's pioneering AI Safety Institute, founded by former Conservative chancellor Rishi Sunak. I'm watching.

Similar to cybersecurity on the web, assurance technologies are essentially tools that help businesses verify, vet, and trust the machine learning products they are working with. Companies already producing this technology in the UK include Holistic AI, Enzai and Advai.

The new Labor government believes this market could grow six-fold in the UK, reaching $6.5 billion by 2035.

However, the UK faces stiff competition from around the world in developing assurance technology, with other countries seeking to lead the way in AI safety.

The United States launched its own AI Safety Research Center last year, and the EU enacted the AI ​​Act, which is considered one of the strictest regulatory systems for new technologies.

As part of the new platform, the UK government will launch a self-assessment tool to help small and medium-sized businesses ensure they are using AI systems safely.

We also announced a new partnership with Singapore on AI safety, which will allow safety labs in both countries to work closely together to conduct research, develop standards and provide industry guidance.

Dominic Hallas, managing director of the Startup Coalition, said there was clearly a huge opportunity for AI assurance technology in the UK market, adding that the biggest gap in AI adoption currently was trust in the model.

But he noted that many AI startups still face big challenges around how to access sufficient computing power and how to attract talent areas where greater government investment and intervention would be welcome.

A report from the Social Market Foundation think tank earlier this year recommended that the UK government mobilize the public and private sectors to strengthen the UK's AI-assured technology industry.

The global AI assurance technology market is estimated to reach $276 billion by 2030, and the UK can become a global leader, it said. It also called for the government to invest up to $60 million in companies developing these technologies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/8a54932d-d9a9-4a69-969d-89d8b2de149f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos