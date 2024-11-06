After Trump's election, Starmer said a strong US-UK relationship was important.





WATCH: PM and Badenoch congratulate Trump on US election victory.

Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated Donald Trump on his election as US president, saying a strong relationship between Britain and the US is “vital”.

Sir Keir told Prime Minister's Questions that the world was “probably more unstable” than it had been in decades, adding that “the two countries are our closest allies” and that he looked forward to working with Trump in the years ahead.

Kemi Badenoch, making his first appearance in parliament as Conservative leader, called on Sir Keir to apologize for comments David Lammy made about Trump before he became foreign secretary.

And she pressed the Prime Minister on how Trump's election would affect Britain's trade and defense policy.

Opposition party leader Lammy has described Trump as a “neo-Nazi-sympathizing sociopath,” but has been trying to build bridges with the president-elect and his team since entering government.

Sir Keir did not apologize, but pointed to a dinner he and Lammy had in New York with Trump earlier this year.

“We discussed a number of issues of global importance. It was a very constructive exercise,” he told lawmakers.

Badenoch also asked the prime minister if he would push for Trump to be invited to address parliament, but did not receive a direct answer.

Asked later whether Mr Lammy would remain in his role before the full parliament in light of his past comments, the prime minister's spokesman said: “Yes, he is foreign minister.”

Badenoch's spokesman said: The point is that this man is now foreign secretary and he said something very insulting to the president and wants to know whether he has apologized.

If not, the spokesperson added, why not?

The Prime Minister's spokesman declined to say whether Labor backbench members had been ordered not to comment on Trump's victory.

She said the prime minister had not yet congratulated Trump but hoped to do so “at the appropriate time”.

She added that she hoped the president-elect was getting a “deserved rest.” Starmer knows first-hand how busy the first days after winning the election can be.

In the House of Commons, Badenoch said the US was Britain's single largest trading partner and warned the Prime Minister he must “look after that special relationship”.

She said there was now a risk that tariffs on British exports would rise and asked whether talks over a free trade agreement with the US would be reviewed.

Since leaving the European Union, British ministers have been trying to reach a trade deal with the United States, but there has been little progress.

During the presidential election, President Trump pledged to significantly increase tariffs on foreign exports.

Addressing Badenoch, Sir Keir said: “Of course we will discuss economic issues with the President-elect, as we have already done.”

Prime Minister Rachel Reeves later told lawmakers on the bipartisan Treasury select committee that Britain's trade relationship with the United States was “important” but that she was “confident that these trade flows will continue under President Trump.”

She added:[He’s] Even after my previous presidency, we continue to have a good and strong economic relationship. “I am optimistic about our ability to shape the global economic agenda.”

On defense in the House of Commons, the Conservative leader echoed President Trump's call for European countries to increase their defense spending and urged the Prime Minister to live up to his party's pledge to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030.

Sir Keir reiterated the government's commitment to the 2.5% target, although he did not set a deadline for achieving the target.

He added that unlike previous Labor governments, the Conservatives had failed to achieve their goals during their time in office.

He also attacked the Conservatives for leaving a 17 billion black hole in the Ministry of Defense's finances.

Labor accused Badenoch of misleading parliament by incorrectly telling them the Prime Minister's budget did not even mention defence.

Badenoch's spokesman insisted she was not wrong because it was “clear” from the context of what she said in an earlier question that she was referring to the fact that there was no mention of how Labor was trying to reach 2.5%.

In his budget speech last week, the Prime Minister said he would set out plans to spend 2.5% of GDP on defense in future fiscal events.

‘Laying out the red carpet’

Trump's election divided British politicians.

Sir Keir congratulated Trump in a statement released on Wednesday morning and said Britain and the United States would “stand shoulder to shoulder to defend our shared values ​​of freedom, democracy and enterprise.”

From growth and security to innovation and technology, I know that the special relationship between the UK and the US will continue to thrive on both sides of the Atlantic for many years to come.

Echoing the leader's sentiments, Lammy said he looks forward to working with President Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney congratulated Scotland and the United States, saying they “share many social, cultural and economic ties”.

“In that relationship, we will remain steadfast in our support of the ideals of fairness, democracy, and equality on which America was founded.”

“The world is facing many serious challenges, and I look forward to our two countries working together to face these challenges,” Badenoch said.

Nigel Farage, leader of Britain's Reform Party and friend of Trump, said the president-elect was “a true friend of Britain” and urged the prime minister to “roll out the red carpet” for him.

“This is a huge opportunity to seize.”

'dark day'

Other British party leaders were more critical. Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey called the election result “a dark, dark day for people around the world”.

“The world’s largest economy and most powerful military will be led by a dangerous and destructive demagogue.

“Fixing the UK’s broken relationship with the EU is more urgent than ever. We must strengthen trade and defense cooperation across Europe to protect ourselves from the damage Trump will inflict.”

Green Party co-leader Carla Denier called Trump “a dangerous bigot, a thug and a liar.”

“On this dark day, we stand in solidarity with every American citizen who fears a convicted criminal and a fascist in the White House.”

London's Labor mayor Sadiq Khan, who has repeatedly clashed with Trump, said many Londoners would feel “anxious” and “scared” about what impact the election result would have on democracy, women's rights, the Middle East, Ukraine or tackling climate issues. crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cz0m9d2dng1o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos