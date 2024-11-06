American elections: books to read now that Trump has won





Unlock the White House Watch newsletter for free

Your guide to what the 2024 US elections mean for Washington and the world

The Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Collapse of America by Maggie Haberman

During the Trump presidency, The New York Times' Haberman emerged as Trump's chief observer, managing to report bluntly on the president while maintaining a relationship with him. Here she delivers the definitive biography of Trump and his improbable rise from real estate mogul and television personality to president. His deep understanding of New York in the 1970s and 1980s helps explain what motivates Trump.

No Trade is Free: Changing Course, Confronting China, and Helping Workers in the Americas by Robert Lighthizer

Lighthizer served as U.S. trade representative during Donald Trump's first term when America imposed tariffs on China, a move that ended the post-1945 geoeconomic order. This position hawkishness toward Beijing has continued under Joe Biden and is now expected to intensify during Trump's second term, during which Lighthizer is widely seen as a possible future Treasury secretary. His book, published in 2023, seeks to explain the logic behind this political position, arguing that America's original greatness was built behind a wall of protection and often with government money. In his FT review, Rana Foroohar noted that while many would disagree with the economic nature of his arguments about the need to rebalance the US trade deficit, his arguments about the need for a large, diversified economy like the United States to produce and consume in order to remain strong at a time when the risks of financialization and the fragility of global supply chains are all too evident.

Hillbilly Elegy: Memoirs of a Family and Culture in Crisis by JD Vance

Vance's poignant memoir of his childhood in Appalachian poverty struck a chord when it was published in 2016, just months before the presidential election victory that took Donald Trump to the White House. His book revealed an often overlooked world of white America that would become a national electoral force. As Edward Luce wrote in his FT review, Vance holds up a painfully honest mirror to America that offers no relief to left or right. Every group is a victim. Eight years later, Vance, who served as a Marine, attended Yale Law School and was elected to the U.S. Senate, is now vice president-elect. As a candidate, he has subtly moved away from the message of Hillbilly Elegy, no longer emphasizing the social pathologies of the culture it describes, instead adopting a Maga message that depicts Hillbillies as victims of globalism and of the liberal elite.

The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021 by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser

With Trump now poised to return to the White House, this book is a useful reminder of the cartoonish chaos of his first term. Drawing on testimonies from dismayed and disillusioned former Trump officials, two journalists paint a portrait of a dangerous and dysfunctional presidency. The account of Trump's efforts to cling to power, following his defeat in the 2020 election, is particularly striking and revealing.

Rebellion: How Anti-Liberalism Is Tearing America Apart Again by Robert Kagan

A brilliant analyst and polemicist, Kagan argues that the 2024 presidential election could be the last free election held in a unified United States. He justifies this dire warning with a detailed account of the rights drift toward authoritarianism and traces the historical roots of Donald Trump's appeal in a long tradition of illiberal thought in the United States.

Imagining Trump 2.0: Six Scary Political Scenarios for a Second Term by Clia Belin, Majda Ruge and Jeremy Shapiro

What will a second Trump presidency mean for the world? In a detailed examination of the new Republican foreign policy ecosystem, analysts at the European Council on Foreign Relations imagine six scenarios for American foreign policy. These range from crafting a peace deal in Ukraine to the South China Sea, which could result in the shift of military resources from Europe to the Indo-Pacific region. Other areas of concern include the future of NATO, strategic industrial policy, the Middle East and the emergence of an illiberal international. Although the authors note that none of the scary scenarios are inevitable, they all stem from Republican ideas and are at least plausible. The Europeans, they write, were woefully slow to prepare.

Join our online reading group on Facebook at FT Books Café and subscribe to our podcast Life and Art wherever you listen

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/28ce196e-5bbc-4550-9686-91501b38ed6a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos