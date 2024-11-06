Mpox: New cases of Clade 1b strain discovered in UK | uk news





Another case of the new variant Mpox has been discovered in the UK, health officials said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the Clade 1b variant in the UK to four.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) said all cases occurred in the same household.

How are the new mpox strains different?

Image: Boy from Democratic Republic of Congo suffering from Mpox File photo: Reuters

Last week, the agency said a single case of the mpox virus variant Clade 1b had been identified in London in a person who returned to the UK on an overnight flight on October 21 after holidaying in Africa.

They developed flu-like symptoms after 24 hours, and on October 24 they started developing a rash that got worse the next day.

The agency later announced two additional cases from household contacts of the first case.

UKHSA said the fourth case was also a household contact of the first case.

The patient is receiving specialist care at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London.

Professor Susan Hopkins, UKHSA's chief medical adviser, said: “This disease is highly contagious in households with close contact, so it is not unexpected to see additional cases emerging within the same household.”

The overall risk to the UK population remains low, Professor Hopkins said.

Image: A man is vaccinated against Mox in the Democratic Republic of Congo in October. File photo: Reuters

The agency is following up with anyone who has been in contact with someone with the disease, and all contacts “will be offered testing and vaccinations as needed” and there are “extensive plans” in place for medical professionals to take further action. He said it was in progress. example.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said this was the first locally transmitted case of Mpox Clade 1b in Europe since it declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) in August due to the rapid spread of this variant, and the first case outside of Africa. It was said to be the first case in the region. .

Germany also reported its first Clade 1b case on October 22.

Democratic Republic of Congo remains the epicenter of the disease

But the current surge is most widespread in Africa, where the WHO said Wednesday it had allocated an initial 899,000 doses of the M-Fox vaccine to nine “hard-hit” African countries.

They are Central African Republic (CAR), Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Liberia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, and Uganda.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, which has recorded 80% of Africa's laboratory-confirmed cases this year, will receive 85% of its doses, WHO said on its website.

WHO said more than 38,000 suspected cases and more than 1,000 deaths were reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2024. Congo remains the epicenter of the outbreak.

So far, M-pox has been reported in 19 African countries, many of whom are newly infected with the viral disease.

What are the symptoms of M-Fox and how is it transmitted?

Common symptoms of the disease include skin rashes or pus-filled lesions that can last for two to four weeks. It may also cause fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

Mpox and Clade 1b strains are usually transmitted through close physical contact, contact with infected animals, or sexual transmission.

Britain has the M-Fox vaccine in stock and officials said last month they were securing more to support their routine immunization program.

