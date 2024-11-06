United States: Trump's second term poses a threat to rights in the United States and around the world





(Washington, DC) Donald Trump's second term as president of the United States poses a serious threat to human rights in the United States and around the world, Human Rights Watch said today. These concerns reflect Trump's record of rights abuses during his first term, his embrace of white supremacist supporters and ideology, extremist anti-democratic and anti-rights policies proposed by think tanks run by former aides and his campaign promises, including the arrest and deportation of millions of people. immigrants and retaliate against political opponents.

Donald Trump has made no secret of his intention to violate the human rights of millions of people in the United States, said Tirana Hassan, executive director of Human Rights Watch. Independent institutions and civil society groups, including Human Rights Watch, will need to do everything in their power to hold him and his administration accountable for their abuses.

During Trump's first term as president, from 2017 to 2021, Human Rights Watch documented his record of rights violations. These include policies and efforts to expel asylum seekers and separate families at the U.S.-Mexico border, promote racist tropes against Black communities and others people of color, enacting policies that punish low-income families and deny them health care, and fueling a violent insurrection to overturn the results of democratic elections.

Trump's promises during his 2024 campaign are raising more concerns about a second term, both domestically and internationally. In 2023, he declared that he would not be a dictator except on his first day in office. Trump has repeatedly praised autocrats such as Viktor Orban, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. He has proposed policies that would weaken democratic institutions that protect basic human rights and reduce checks on presidential authority. The threat of abuse of executive power is even more concerning because of a recent decision by the United States Supreme Court that grants presidents broad immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts performed in the line of duty .

Project 2025, a governing plan written by former Trump advisers and political allies, details many other abusive, often racist, policies the new administration could adopt. Although Trump has denied any connection to Project 2025, many of his statements echo its premises.

While the presidential campaign cycle has been marked by hostile rhetoric from both candidates toward immigrants, Trump has made scapegoating immigrants a central pillar of his campaign. He called for extreme policies including mass detention of migrants and mass expulsions of millions, which would tear apart families with deep roots in the United States. Such a program would invariably result in racial profiling, lead to increased abuse by law enforcement during mass raids, and incite more xenophobic actions among the general public. During the campaign, Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, spread racist lies about Haitian migrants in particular and fomented misinformation that immigration was leading to increased crime in the United States.

Abortion rights will be increasingly threatened during Trump's second term. Its insistence that states should have the power to block access to basic health care authorizes policies that violate rights, endanger health, lead to preventable deaths, and criminalize private healthcare decisions. health care.

Trump vowed to fight back against his political enemies. Throughout his campaign speeches and interviews, he has used increasingly dangerous rhetoric, characterizing his critics as enemies within. Trump has threatened to order the U.S. Justice Department to bring charges against President Joe Biden and others he says oppose his agenda, including election officials and voters. Trump also suggested he would invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy the U.S. military and National Guard against people in the United States who might exercise their right to protest.

When it comes to foreign policy, during his first term, Trump has shown little respect for treaties, multilateral institutions, or efforts to protect the human rights of people living under repressive governments. His administration consistently worked against women's rights and environmental progress at the United Nations and attempted to redefine and limit the definition of rights to be protected through the U.S. State Department.

Trump has expressed opposition to funding humanitarian aid efforts and the protection of civilians in major conflicts and crises. Likely partnerships with rights-abusing governments under a new Trump administration risk emboldening those governments to further harm people under their jurisdiction and perpetuating cycles of abuse and immunity from accountability around the world.

Rights-respecting institutions and officials must stay the course under the Trump administration, Hassan said. World leaders, federal and state officials, activists and ordinary citizens have a role to play in protecting human rights and stopping Trump from committing the abuses he has promised.

