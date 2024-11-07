UK car finance is in turmoil after a court ruled against hidden fees.





Britain's car finance industry is in turmoil as companies take urgent action to limit the fallout from a landmark ruling that could cost tens of billions of pounds in compensation and other legal costs.

Late last month, the Court of Appeal ruled that it was unlawful for car dealers to collect fees from car finance providers unless the payments were properly disclosed to the customer and consent was given.

The ruling prompted Close Brothers, a FTSE 250 lender with the highest relative exposure to car finance among lenders, to suspend all car finance lending. Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Black Horse, the UK's largest car finance provider, has stopped paying fees on new car finance loans.

At the same time, BMW and Honda's finance arms briefly stopped offering new car loans last week and the industry held urgent talks with the Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority to find a solution.

Loan sales later resumed, but only after dealers working with brands including Nissan and Ford took steps to ensure they complied with the requirements outlined in the ruling. This includes disclosing the amount of fees paid by the finance provider and how they are calculated.

A spokesperson for Volkswagen Financial Services in the UK said the company was taking steps to ensure customers were clearly aware of the fees associated with their finance contracts at the appropriate time before entering into a contract.

Some car finance companies have replaced automated systems with manual, paper-based processes where customers sign to indicate their full agreement to pay fees.

approval [of the commission] The head of a major car finance company said this was no longer enough and specific consent had to be obtained, which created difficulties for most lenders.

Lawyers said the ruling is likely to have wider implications, affecting other consumer finance markets involving undisclosed fees.

Following the ruling, Metrobank last week paused the completion of some asset finance transactions that would require paying fees. Analysts expect that insurance premium financing, which customers borrow to spread non-life insurance costs, will also be affected.

The situation also gave rise to the $50 billion Payment Protection Insurance (PPI) scandal, an industry-wide mis-selling of credit card and loan repayments that cost banks dearly.

In the case of auto finance, RBC analysts estimate that the industry as a whole could now have to pay up to $23 billion in bailouts and legal costs.

Overall [financial] Could have a big impact on the banking industry [as PPI] “It’s just as bad, if not worse,” said Jamie Patton, managing director at Johnson Law Group.

Relief for consumers will depend on the nature of the fees lenders paid to car dealers in each case, attorneys said.

If it involved a now-prohibited discretionary commission agreement (DCA), where the interest rate paid by the customer was tied to the commission earned by the dealer, Patton estimated the average bill would be between $1,200 and $1,500. For fixed fee commissions the numbers are lower but still around 400 on average.

Think about how many people buy cars through financing, he said, adding that many people could receive compensation for multiple purchases. The Financial Ombudsman received 15,925 complaints related to car finance in the three months to June, up from 3,678 in June. Same period last year.

Auto finance sales practices were already subject to regulation. The FCA banned DCA in 2021. It follows an investigation into DCA's historic potential mis-sales announced earlier this year.

It also extended the deadline for auto finance companies to respond to customer complaints about the DCA until December 2025, giving the regulator more time to assess the issue and work out the best way forward.

But the scope of the October appeals court decision was much broader than the DCA. Other forms of car finance fees, including flat fees, have also been found to be illegal if not properly disclosed to the customer.

The appeals court ruled that it is not enough for a lender to bury relevant information in small print that it knows the borrower is unlikely to read.

But industry executives say there are differences between the ruling's interpretation of the law and FCA rules, which assumed lenders would not require full disclosure of their fee arrangements.

The industry is in urgent talks with the Treasury and regulators, while urging the FCA to provide its interpretation of the ruling and intervene to restore market stability.

Nikhil Rathi, the FCA's chief executive, said last week he was awaiting the outcome of a potential Supreme Court ruling on the Appeal Court ruling before taking further action. He said there was a need to clarify whether this was the court's final ruling on the matter.

Guy Wilkes, a partner at law firm Mishcon, said FCA got it wrong twice before the Motor Vehicle Commission. Firstly, in January 2024, following the Ombudsman's decision, the FCA placed a stay on complaints, and now following the Court of Appeal's decision. De Reya. If the Court of Appeal's decision stands, the FCA will have to review its rules on commission disclosures.

Auto financing has historically been a lucrative and stable business for auto manufacturers. In the UK, 80-90% of new car purchases are made on credit. Last year, members of the Financial Leasing Association issued $52 billion in automobile finance loans.

The potentially costly mis-selling scandal comes at a time when automakers are already struggling with high costs and pressures from the shift to electric vehicles and increased competition from China. Meanwhile, dealers are under pressure to meet the UK's ambitious EV sales targets and offer price discounts that will cut into margins.

“It’s a perfect storm,” said Michael Yates, who runs an auto finance consulting firm. If the scale of the problem here turns out to be large, it's hard to imagine that the EU's consumer groups won't start asking questions.

