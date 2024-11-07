Trump tariffs will halve UK growth and drive up prices, thinktank | donald trump





If Donald Trump goes ahead with the new tariffs he threatens, UK growth is likely to be cut in half by his victory in the US election, a leading think tank has warned.

The National Institute for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said protectionist measures planned by the Republican White House challenger would dampen activity, increase inflation and raise Bank of England interest rates.

NIESR economist Ahmet Kaya said that if President Trump imposed a 60% tariff on Chinese goods and a 10% tariff on goods from all other countries, the resulting trade war would lower UK growth by 0.7 percentage points or 0.5 percentage points. Points are awarded for the first two years.

The UK is a small, open economy and will be one of the most affected countries, Kaya said. NIESR estimates that over two years the UK's inflation rate will be three to four points higher and interest rates two to three points higher.

Without the Trump tariffs, NIESR predicted in a report released the night before the election result that Britain would grow by 1.2% in 2025 and 1.4% in 2026, with inflation stabilizing close to the government's 2% target. The official interest rate will be reduced from the current 5% to 3.25%.

Kaya said the impact of Trump's actions would be more severe if affected countries imposed retaliatory tariffs of their own. Depending on whether the tariffs trigger retaliation, U.S. growth would decline by about 1.3% to 1.8% over the first two years the tariffs take effect.

The think tank expressed skepticism about the impact last week's budget is expected to have on the economy's long-term growth potential, which is projected to be 1.2% per annum.

Stephen Millard, deputy director of macroeconomic modeling and forecasting at NIESR, said the increase in public infrastructure spending announced by Rachel Reeves would help with cuts announced by the previous government.

Reeves said the government would change the way it assesses whether the national debt is sustainable, and Millard said taking the state's financial assets and liabilities into account would allow for more public investment.

But exactly when and by how much remains to be seen. My gut feeling is that more needs to be done, Millard said.

Last week's landmark budget, the first by a Labor prime minister in 14 years, will boost demand over the next two years, boosting GDP growth and inflation and slowing the pace of interest rate falls. And increasing employer National Insurance contribution rates will act to reduce job creation in the coming years, leading to greater unemployment.

NIESR's quarterly update on economic conditions also revealed that Reeves' decision to keep income tax deductions and thresholds frozen until April 2028 would cost the poorest 15% of households an additional tax of $600 a year. .

Britain's poorest families have been hit hardest during the cost-of-living crisis, with wages failing to keep pace with rising prices, resulting in their living standards falling by around 20%, or 2,500, from 2021-22 to 2024-25.

Standards of living are now rising again, but current trends show that it will not be until 2026 that the standard of living for the average family returns to pre-2022 levels.

Adrian Pabst, deputy director of public policy, said: It is welcome that the government is focusing on faster growth through more investment, but some tax decisions disadvantage low-income households while discouraging more business investment. There is a risk of doing so.

Rather than freezing individual tax bases for the next three and a half years, it would be better for the government to raise income tax rates to the highest level to maintain the living standards of households hit hardest by the economic shocks of the past few years. Earners while the threshold freeze is lifted from 2025.

Pabst said it was time to throw off our self-imposed fiscal straitjacket and do what was right for the economy and society.

