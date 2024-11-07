UK rail minister apologizes for threatening messages over Euston station concerns | network rail





Rail Minister Peter Hendy has apologized for an email in which an engineer threatened to withhold a contract from a supplier who had publicly raised safety concerns about overcrowding at Euston station.

Lord Hendy told an industry conference in London that the tone of the message he sent when he previously chaired Network Rail fell far short of what he had hoped. We apologize for this.

Hendy emailed consulting firm Systra and internal officials after rail engineer and author Gareth Dennis commented on safety at the notoriously overcrowded London rail hub in a newspaper interview.

Hendy wrote to Systras CEO Nick Salt in May asking what action was being taken. Than Dennis said Euston was sometimes unsafe because of the number of passengers waiting for the train.

The letter warned: Finding a potential supplier that criticizes potential customers will negatively impact your likelihood of doing business with us or our supply chain.

He also told Network Rail officials to deal with the engineer and said a cease and desist letter should be sent to the Systra CEO requesting disciplinary action against Dennis.

Asked about the email at the Rail Industry Association conference in London on Wednesday, Hendy said safety was an absolute priority for Network Rail and it had acted quickly on concerns raised by the regulator. article.

But he added that there was one sentence at the end. [of the letter] The tone fell far short of what I had hoped for, and I apologize for that.

And what I want to say is that no contractor has ever, nor will ever, be punished for raising safety concerns with their employees. He added: The decision to hire that person is a matter for the employer.

Dennis, an award-winning railway expert, was suspended and subsequently sacked by Systra following Hendy's intervention.

Dennis, who is still unemployed, said of the comments Wednesday: Hendy only apologized for the tone of the letter, which was nothing more than a follow-up threat by email to quell the anger of the supply chain he seemed to be trying to intimidate and cajole. He makes no apology for the harm he has done to me or to the public reputation of the railroad industry.

If the railway industry is to be confident that its safety culture is up to par with its reputation culture, he needs to apologize explicitly for his letter and for firing me from my job.

Last month, Network Rail announced immediate plans to tackle overcrowding at Euston station and improve passenger experience after criticism from ministers, watchdogs and regulators.

Hendy also pledged to provide greater certainty for the industry, saying trust and confidence needed to be restored following recent abrupt changes in government, including the last government's decision to abandon HS2 stage 2.

I could probably tell you more than most of you know about how quickly it came about and how few people know what the decision-making process was, he said. Frankly, under the previous government there were far more projects left than available funds.

Hendy said the spending review would allow the Treasury to ensure our rail projects are consistent with financial realities and, importantly, our 10-year infrastructure strategy.

Sir John Armitt, chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, said at least 10 years were needed to ensure construction of major projects.

He told the conference the Government's announcement that it would fund the completion of the HS2 tunnel to central London was welcome, but added: This is a relatively simple part. The real challenge is Euston station, which will take longer than driving through the tunnel. So what we really need is to find a solution to deal with Euston.

Armitt said he was awaiting details of the rail strategy for the North. The fundamental question, of course, is where is the money?

But he added: When it comes to HS2, we need to tell the country that this is important and get it across.

