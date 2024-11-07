US election result will have 'ripple effect' on UK economy and housing market





It would be a big mistake to think that the result of the US presidential election will have a ripple effect on the British economy.

Post-Brexit, the UK economy is more intertwined with the US than ever before. There is already speculation that if Trump is re-elected, there will be some volatility in currency markets for some time.

His preference for deregulation and low interest rates could weaken the dollar. Time will tell.

But one thing is certain: a weaker dollar will impact exporters and organizations doing business in the U.S., and interest rate changes could impact real estate preferences of foreign investors.

US election result could affect UK homeowners

Foreign investment plays an important role in the UK property market, particularly in key areas of central London.

The city's charm, connectivity and renowned educational institutions will continue to attract high-net-worth individuals, regardless of the outcome.

London's property market has proven time and time again that it remains strong even in times of geopolitical uncertainty. The outlook outside the capital is less certain.

Trump's advocacy for greater political influence over financial decisions could impact foreign investment flowing into the real estate sector, but could also potentially hurt U.S. investment in large-scale commercial developments and the housing market.

His support for the use of fossil fuels could attract investment in industrial and commercial initiatives related to energy production and natural resource extraction.

If he continues his threat to withdraw US funding from NATO, it will put further pressure on public finances as governments will have to make up the shortfall.

This could potentially impact the funding allocated to the Labor government's ambitious plans to build 1.5 million new homes.

Jonathan Rolande shared his analysis.JONATHAN ROLANDE

The election of Kamala Harris could have a similar effect. She is expected to pressure European countries to increase defense spending for the benefit of NATO and Ukraine.

But if she wins, international markets will likely become more stable, which will likely help the housing market. Exchange rates should also become less volatile and foreign investment flows should become more predictable.

This could increase demand for UK property, especially those associated with better environmental and sustainability standards.

Real estate expert Jonathan Rolande is the founder of House Buy Fast and a spokesperson for the National Association of Property Buyers. For more information see www.jonathanrolande.co.uk.

