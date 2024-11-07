UK will make 'strong statement' to Trump on tariff plans, Reeves says | political news





Rachel Reeves said she was “confident” trade flows with the United States would continue despite President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs.

The Prime Minister was asked how the US election result would affect his growth plans as he faced questions from the House of Commons Finance Committee.

Investment banking firm Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for UK economic growth next year to 1.4% from 1.6%, and EU officials told her they expected exports to the US to fall by 150 billion euros (£125 billion).

Ms Reeves said it was “too early” to start changing the outlook in the wake of Mr Trump's victory, but said Britain's trade relationship with the US was “absolutely vital”.

“The United States is our largest trading partner. Trade between our two countries amounts to 311 billion pounds annually,” she said.

“I am confident that these trade flows will continue under the new president.”

Tariffs are taxes levied on the import or export of goods between countries and are used to encourage or protect domestic industries.

President Trump has said he wants to raise tariffs on goods imported from around the world to 10% and on goods from China to 60% as part of a plan to protect American industries.

Image: Rachel Reeves. Photo:PA

Analysis by Sky News correspondent Paul Kelso suggests this is a serious protectionist measure that could trigger a trade war with China and the EU.

Mr Reeves said the UK government would join him in “continuing to argue for free trade” and added: “We will be a strong advocate for the importance of free and open trade, not just between us and the US, but around the world.” “

‘I will prepare for any emergency’

When asked whether it was realistic to exert influence over President Trump, former Treasury Secretary John Glenn responded, “There are a few months left until the inauguration.”

“Obviously we will start those conversations. We will prepare for various contingencies.

“I don’t want to sound optimistic by any means. On the other hand, I am optimistic about our ability to shape the global economic agenda as we have under successive governments.”

President Trump's victory over Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in the US presidential election evoked mixed reactions in the UK.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch both congratulated him on the “impressive” results and pledged to work closely with him.

But Sir Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat, called Mr Trump a “dangerous and destructive demagogue” and said it was a “dark, dark day for people around the world”.

Mr Trump's victory was confirmed when he won Wisconsin, pushing him past 270 Electoral College votes, and he remains on course to take all seven swing states.

