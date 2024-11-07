Trump's victory promises to shake up US energy and climate policyExBulletin





Supporters watch returns during a campaign election watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center.

switch captionEvan Vucci/AP/AP

During his victory speech Wednesday morning, Donald Trump bragged about the country's vast oil and natural gas reserves.

We have more liquid gold than any other country in the world. More than Saudi Arabia. We have more than Russia. Bobby, stay away from liquid gold, Trump told Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a former environmental lawyer and presidential candidate who could play a role in shaping the next administration's health policy Trump.

Trump's goal in a second term will be to boost fossil fuel production, his campaign said. But he will enter the White House after what is sure to be the hottest year on record in 2024. Emissions of greenhouse gases, which trap heat and come mainly from the burning of fossil fuels, have reached a record record last year. And global temperatures are on track to reach a level that scientists say will increase the risk of far more dangerous climate impacts, from more destructive storms and heatwaves to rising sea levels. which could flood coastal towns.

However, Trump has long questioned the scientific consensus that the Earth is warming primarily because of human-caused emissions. In recent months, Trump has denounced wind turbines and electric vehicles, which experts say would help reduce climate pollution, and he has threatened to claw back unspent climate funding.

Still, a second Trump administration won't be able to stop the country's transition to cleaner energy sources, analysts and activists say. The costs of many of these technologies are falling rapidly. Companies are under pressure from their customers and investors to address climate change. And states run by both Democrats and Republicans are reaping economic benefits from new factories and power plants that have received government support.

It's not that our job hasn't become more difficult with Trump's re-election, says Mindy Lubber, executive director of Ceres, a nonprofit that advocates for clean energy. But there is a legitimate vein of opportunism, of entrepreneurship, of new jobs, of new economics, of business people, of entrepreneurs, of business school leaders who are saying: We have to tackle the climate change because of financial risk, material risk and, of course, human risk.

Damage from Storm Helene in Asheville, North Carolina in September. Due to climate change, storms are likely to become more intense, with higher wind speeds, heavier precipitation and more storm surges.

rock caption Sean Rayford/Getty Images/Getty Images North America

Other advocacy groups echoed Lubber.

There is no denying that a new Trump presidency will block national efforts to combat the climate crisis and protect the environment, but most U.S. state, local and private sector leaders are determined to move forward. before, Dan Lashof, U.S. director of the World Resources Institute, said in a statement. And you can count on a chorus of world leaders confirming that they will not turn their backs on climate and nature goals.

Jason Grumet, chief executive of a trade group called the American Clean Power Association, noted that there has been a lot of investment and growth in the wind and solar industries during Trump's first term.

Private sector investments in clean energy are creating jobs and economic opportunities in small towns and rural communities across the country, while hundreds of new factories have come online in states that have seen far too many good jobs move abroad, Grumet said in a statement. He said the industry is committed to working with the Trump-Vance administration and the new Congress to continue this great American success story.

However, Lubber cautioned that even if companies don't abandon their climate initiatives, they might be reluctant to publicize them.

And that could have consequences.

Big companies often help companies that aren't as advanced in their thinking understand why something is worth doing, Rich Lesser, global president of the Boston Consulting Group, told NPR before the election. If big companies act responsibly, in a way that gives them an advantage, but don't feel able to talk about it, we won't be able to help all companies understand why they should take this approach. . lit too.

Proposals from some Trump allies, including former administration officials, pose other risks to climate action. Some have called for abolishing federal climate change programs and repealing laws backed by the Biden administration that provide billions of dollars in funding and tax incentives to businesses and communities to reduce their emissions and prepare for the risks they face in a warmer world.

For example, conservative activists have pushed to eliminate the Department of Energy's Office of Loan Programs. The office, which Trump tried to defund during his first term, helps fund groundbreaking projects that could help reduce emissions.

Without this type of government investment in innovation, the United States would struggle to significantly reduce climate pollution or compete with China and other countries racing to dominate emerging technologies, says Tanya Das, who works on energy innovation within Bipartisan Policy. Center.

And climate scientists are increasingly concerned about political interference in Trump's second term. A conservative proposal, called Project 2025, calls for eliminating the Environmental Protection Agency's office responsible for reducing pollution in minority communities, reducing oversight of greenhouse gas emissions that fuel climate change and getting rid of the main government office that deals with the atmosphere. research.

The 2025 Project also describes the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which includes the National Weather Service and offices that support fisheries and monitor air quality, as a “colossal operation that has become one of the major drivers of the 'climate change alarm industry', and proposes to dump it.

Trump distanced himself from Project 2025, but dozens of its writers and architects worked in his administration. And the plan's vision for climate and energy policy aligns with that of past presidents.

Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

switch captionEvan Vucci/AP/AP

Trump is also expected to change how the United States engages in global efforts to combat climate change. During his first term, Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate accord, which requires virtually every country on the planet to commit to reducing pollution that contributes to global warming. Currently, world leaders are debating how to provide more climate finance to developing countries, which bear little responsibility for global warming but suffer disproportionately from its impacts.

I think it's concerning if we withdraw [from international climate efforts] or let's not deliver on the kinds of commitments that we've made, or show less interest in these kinds of issues, because these are issues that need to be resolved on a global scale, Vijaya Ramachandran, Director of Energy and development at the Breakthrough Institute, a research center. and an advocacy group, told NPR before the election.

The American Petroleum Institute (API), which represents the U.S. oil and gas industry, said in a statement that voters chose Trump in part because of his energy policies. Energy was on the ballot and voters sent a clear signal: They want choices, not mandates, and a comprehensive approach that leverages our country's resources and builds on the successes of his first term, said API CEO Mike Sommers. said.

Despite the Biden administration's focus on limiting climate change, it has overseen record oil production.

U.S. oil and gas production is influenced by global prices: companies drill more when prices are high and less when they are low. U.S. presidents have very little influence over business decisions and, ultimately, fuel prices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/11/06/nx-s1-5181891/trump-win-climate-change-fossil-fuels-clean-energy

