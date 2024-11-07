



We have undertaken an independent review to refresh the curriculum and statutory assessment system for children aged 5 to 19 to ensure it meets the needs of all children and young people.

The curriculum and assessment review is being led by Professor Becky Francis CBE, an expert in education policy, including curriculum and social inequality. The eight-week call for evidence ends on November 22, 2024.

We are seeking a diverse range of views from experts, teachers, other members of the education sector, parents and young people to help the panel develop its final recommendations.

The review will also host a series of regional roadshows to gather evidence from stakeholders and hear as many views as possible.

What is the National Curriculum?

The National Curriculum is the set of subjects and standards used in primary and secondary schools, so children learn the same content.

It is broken down into key stages and sets out what should be taught in school. This includes what subjects are taught and what standards children should aim for.

Most national curricula were introduced in September 2014 and have been updated several times since.

Should all schools teach the national curriculum?

Currently, academies and private schools are not required to follow the national curriculum.

However, the review found that all public schools, including academies, must teach the national curriculum.

We know that many schools have already chosen to follow the National Curriculum, but we believe it is important to ensure that every child has a strong core at the heart of their education.

What types of assessments should students take at school?

While attending primary school, children participate in a number of statutory national curriculum assessments. These include:

Reception criteria assessment, phonics screening in year 1, multiplication test in year 4, end of key stage 2 exam and teacher assessment in year 6.

There may be substitute teacher assessments for some children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and those who do not meet the National Curriculum Standards.

At Key Stage 4, most students study for GCSEs and Key Stage 4 Skills Awards. Although the assessment itself is not statutory, students are tested in this subject at the end of Key Stage 4.

Meanwhile, further and higher education does not have a set curriculum for 16-19 year olds.

Learners choose from a range of qualification options which may include academic, technical or vocational qualifications across a variety of levels.

Many students are at level 3, but some study for qualifications below level 2.

Why review curriculum and assessments?

The main purpose of the review is to ensure that the curriculum balances ambition, relevance, flexibility and inclusion for all children and young people.

The review progresses from Key Stage 1 to Key Stage 5.

The results of the review are as follows:

It is a great foundation for the core subjects of reading, writing and mathematics. We provide a broad curriculum so that children and teenagers do not miss out on subjects such as music, art, sports, and drama as well as vocational subjects. A curriculum that ensures that children and young people complete compulsory education, are ready for life and employment, and build the knowledge, skills and characteristics that young people need to thrive. A curriculum that reflects the issues and diversity of our society and ensures that all children and young people are represented. An assessment system that captures the strengths of all children and young people and across the wider curriculum. How can I and my child participate?

We want to hear from you and your child through our call for evidence.

You can help your child participate or record their views on their behalf by downloading an easy-to-read form that guides them through completing the online survey.

What happens next?

The call for evidence closes on November 22 when all responses will be reviewed. An interim report is expected to be produced in early 2025 outlining several key themes and initial recommendations to be explored.

The review team will continue to explore these specific areas further, with the goal of publishing a full report in the fall of 2025.

