The United States is on the verge of a radical shift in climate policy





Exactly what Trump can do will depend on whether Republicans take control of both houses of Congress. A clean slate would open more avenues to target legislation passed under Biden. (As of this email, Republicans have secured enough seats to control the Senate, but the House is uncertain and it could take days or even weeks.)

I don't think we'll completely pull the rug out from under the IRA. Some of the investments from the law are starting to pay off, and the majority of the money has gone to Republican districts. But there will certainly be challenges ahead, particularly electric vehicle tax credits, which Trump was laser-focused on during the campaign.

All of this adds up to a very different climate outcome than many expected to see for the rest of this decade.

A Trump presidency could add 4 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions to the atmosphere by 2030 compared to what was expected from a second Biden term, according to an analysis published in April by the website Carbon Brief (this was before Biden withdrew from the race). ). That projection sees emissions under Trump falling 28% below the peak by the end of the decade, far from the 50% goal set by Biden at the start of his term.

The United States, which is currently the world's second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases and has added more climate pollution to the atmosphere than any other country, is now highly unlikely to meet Biden's 2030 goal This is essentially the final nail in the coffin of efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F) above pre-industrial levels.

In the days, weeks, and years to come, we will explain what this shift will mean for efforts to combat climate change and protect the most vulnerable from the dangerous world we already live in. Stay tuned for more.

