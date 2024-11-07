Not a fan: What British politicians say about Donald Trump before and now | donald trump





Many British politicians have strong views on Donald Trump, but they often moderate these views in public, conscious of the fact that he could become president again. Here's what some senior figures had to say about him:

keir starmer

As opposition leader, Starmer has rarely criticized Trump directly, and his most recent comments in the House of Commons were to wish him a speedy recovery following an assassination attempt in July.

When pro-Trump protesters attacked the US Capitol in January 2021, Starmer tweeted: These are not protesters. This is a direct attack on democracy and the legislators who carry out the will of the American people.

Last month, when Trump's team complained about Labor volunteers campaigning for the Democrat, Starmer told reporters he had met Trump in New York in September and the two had a good relationship.

david rammy

In 2018, the then Labor MP wrote: Trump is not only a sociopath who hates women and sympathizes with neo-Nazis. He is also a serious threat to the international order that has long been the basis of Western development.

As foreign secretary, Lammy has tried to build bridges and joined Starmer at a dinner with Trump in New York.

He sent a congratulatory message to President Trump on Twitter last Wednesday, saying, “Britain has no greater friend than the United States,” and added, “We have cherished a special relationship for more than 80 years on both sides of the Atlantic.” We look forward to working with you and JD Vance for many years to come.

Kemi Badenoch

The new Conservative leader has said little about Trump and, unlike her opponent in the recent primary, Robert Jenrick, has not said she would support him if she were an American. In 2017, the London Assembly member, who was not yet a member of the National Assembly at the time, tweeted that he was not a Trump fan and criticized Mayor Sadiq Khan for making an immature display of the U.S. president. But on Wednesday she congratulated Trump on his historic election victory.

Badenoch was a fan of Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida and scourge of the woke cause, and is on record as meeting him as trade secretary.

Nigel Farage

The British reform leader is Trump's number one British fan and considers himself a friend of the US president. The US president praised Farage as the ideological soulmate of the Brexit campaign. He was in the US for the election and also attended the Republican National Convention in July.

But perhaps mindful of Trump's unpopularity with many British voters, Farage sometimes cautions his support. In an interview this week, he told The Telegraph he has never bought into the stolen election narrative and that if Trump loses this election he should just accept it and play golf at Turnberry.

john sweeney

Speaking to journalists last week, Scotland's First Minister said: The American people should vote for Kamala Harris and I came to that conclusion only because Donald Trump opposed Scottish independence.

Trump's team called this an insult to the Trump family's huge investments in Scotland. After the results came in, Swinney tweeted his congratulations to Trump and pledged to stand firmly for our values ​​- the ideals of fairness, democracy and equality on which America is founded.

Emily Thornberry

In 2019, when she was shadow foreign secretary, the Labor MP argued that Trump should not be allowed to make a state visit to the UK. A state visit is an honor and we don't think this president deserves the honor, she said. He is a sexual predator and a racist and he has every right to say so.

Asked by the BBC on Wednesday whether he believed Trump was a racist sexual predator, Thornberry, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, said: “I do.” But he is the president of the United States and we have to work with him.

sadiq khan

The London mayor is perhaps Trump's most outspoken critic among senior British politicians, having repeatedly clashed with the US president. President Trump has attacked Khan, linking the mayor to a surge in racist abuse and threats he has faced.

“I know many Londoners will be anxious about the outcome of the US presidential election,” Mr Khan said in a statement after the results. Many people will be afraid of what this will mean for democracy and women's rights, what the consequences will be for the situation in the Middle East or the fate of Ukraine.

