US military tests unarmed nuclear missile on election night (video)





The US military launched another unarmed, nuclear-capable missile last night (November 6).

The launch took place from Vandenberg Space Station in California at 11:01 p.m. local time on November 5 (2:01 a.m. EDT or 06:01 GMT on November 6). A team of members from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy oversaw the launch, which sent an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg to the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site of the American army, in the Marshall Islands, southeast of Japan.

Like all ICBMs, the missile flew in space before re-entering the Earth's atmosphere. It's unclear how high the Minuteman III flew during this particular test, as the U.S. military rarely releases such data. However, according to a US Air Force fact sheet, the Minuteman III has a maximum altitude of 700 miles (1,120 kilometers), putting it well into low Earth orbit. For comparison, SpaceX's Starlink satellites orbit at around 550 km.

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during an operational test at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time, November 5, 2024, at Vandenberg Space Base, California. (Image credit: US Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

The missile tested was equipped with “multiple targetable re-entry vehicles,” according to a US Space Force statement, meaning it is capable of deploying independent warheads capable of maneuvering as they make their way to through the atmosphere towards their targets. In that test, the missile's re-entry vehicles traveled some 4,200 miles (6,760 km) before impacting their targets at the Reagan Test Site on the remote Kwajalein Atoll.

The Boeing-made Minuteman III was the world's first ICBM with this multiple re-entry vehicle (also known as an independently targeting multiple re-entry vehicle or MIRV) capability, according to the National Air Museum Strength, and the first made in the USA. ICBM will use a solid fuel propulsion system.

A long exposure photo showing the trajectories of multiple reentry vehicles deployed by another ICBM, the LGM-118A Peacekeeper, during a separate test. (Image credit: US Army)

The order to launch the missile was sent from a Boeing E-6B Mercury aircraft operated by the US Navy and operating the Airborne Launch Control System (ALCS). This system allows ALCS aircraft crews to launch missiles in flight even if ground launch control centers are disabled and serves as a “last line of defense and redundancy program for the nation's nuclear command and control ”, according to a study by the US Air Force. statement.

U.S. Space Force leaders praised the success of the test and the personnel who made it possible. “This Minuteman III test launch exemplifies the mission readiness, agility and professionalism of Vandenberg, Global Strike Command and U.S. Navy personnel,” said Col. Dorian Hatcher, deputy commander of Space Launch Delta 30, in the US Space Force press release. .

“Each test of this deterrent system at Vandenberg underscores the nation’s strong capabilities and highlights the indispensable support our Airmen and Guardians provide to ensure national security.”

While the test came days after North Korea's latest ICBM launch that saw the lone nation's missiles reach a record altitude, the Space Force statement said the test was “the culmination of months preparation”.

The US military tested two more Minuteman III missiles in June 2024, launching them two days apart. Such tests are conducted regularly to deter U.S. adversaries and ensure that the country's nuclear arsenal is reliable and ready for launch.

